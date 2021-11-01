U.S. President Joe Biden has apologized for former President Donald Trump's decision to pull out the United States from the Paris agreement, a climate accord adopted by 196 parties at COP21 in Paris.

Biden said that the United States will do its part to lower emissions, according to a Fox News report.

The U.S. had formally rejoined the Paris agreement on climate change in February after Biden has officially taken his position as the U.S. president.

The U.S. had withdrawn from the climate accord in June 2017.

Andrew Light, a former senior climate change official in the Obama administration, said that being out formally of the agreement obviously hurts the U.S. reputation.

BBC News reported at the time that the official withdrawal has re-opened old wounds for climate diplomats.

On the other hand, Biden said that the success depends on their collective commitment to improve their momentum and strengthening their climate ambition, according to The Hill report.

The U.S. President is also calling the global community to take more aggressive actions regarding the fight against climate change.

He added that the worst is yet to come if they fail to seize "this moment," noting that the U.S. would lead by example and not words, according to a CBS News report.

Biden's Agenda During COP26 Climate Change Summit

Biden had also promoted his "Build Back Better" economic agenda. He said that it will make "historic investments in clean energy." Biden called it the most significant investment to deal with the climate crisis than any advanced nation has ever made.

Meanwhile, the president committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by over a gigaton by 2030 while making it more affordable for consumers to save on their own energy bills with tax credits.

Savings on energy bills can be done by installing solar panels, weatherizing homes, and lowering energy prices. Electrifying fleets of school buses, as well as increasing credits for electric vehicles, are also included.

The president also said that he would incentivize clean energy manufacturing and building solar panels and wind turbines that are growing energy markets of the future.

COP26 Climate Change Summit

A member of the royal family, Prince Charles, addressed the world leaders during the event. The Prince of Wales issued a warning that the eyes and hopes of the world are each of the countries, citing that "because time has run out."

Meanwhile, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the need for climate action is in stark terms as the world is strapped to a "ticking doomsday device."

Scientists said that planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions should be halved by the end of this decade, adding that with the current situation, it will continue to rise.

Former U.N. climate chief Christina Figueres said that everything that science had actually looked at was underestimated. She added that it is happening faster than they ever thought, with regards to the degree of heating, the human misery cost, and the infrastructure cost.

The former climate chief said that anyone expecting that they're going to guarantee a road to 1.5 degrees temperature cap is simply not seeing the reality of things. She said that the conference should be about getting healthily close to the temperature cap.

