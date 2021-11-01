The swimming attempt of up to 70 migrants to illegally enter the United States from Tijuana resulted in the death of a woman and 13 individuals being pulled from the water, federal officials said.

Migrants Attempt Another Swim Around at U.S.-Mexico Barrier

Based on the report, the migrants wanted to enter the U.S. by swimming around the barrier at Border Field State Park in San Diego.

According to USA Today, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said their agents found the woman unresponsive early Saturday after the agents were being notified that a group of immigrants was attempting the illegal entry swim.

CBP mentioned that their agents performed CPR themselves and even brought in the rescue emergency medical services team of the San Diego Fire Department, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. After the confirmation of the death, the San Diego Medical Examiner took custody of the body.

Moreover, the Coast Guard then rescued 13 individuals from the water.

The Border Patrol, San Diego fire crews, Coast Guard, and the California State Parks officers conducted a search of the area. The follow-up search of the authorities resulted in 36 Mexican nationals being taken into custody, composed of 25 men and 11 women.

The fate of the rest of the people who attempted the illegal entry swim was not immediately known.

U.S.-Mexico Border Crossings on Land and Water

Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke of the Border Patrol's San Diego Sector said that the illegal attempt was another example of the ruthless tactics that were utilized by smuggling organizations used to bolster not only their power but also their profits.

Border deaths were up sharply in the fiscal year that ended September 30. The 557 total was more than double compared to 2020 which totaled 254 fatalities. Those totals represent only bodies recovered with Border Patrol involvement.

Also, other states and local agencies have recovered bodies in different instances, so the number of deaths was likely higher.

Border Field State Park marked the southwestern corner of the U.S., which was 15 miles south of San Diego. The wildlife habitat in the area included sand dunes and salt marshes.

However, based on the park's website, officials do not recommend any swimming or wading activities due to hazardous conditions. The website shared the presence of inshore holes, rip currents, and the lack of lifeguard service within the park.

Furthermore, in March, a Honduran mother of two drowned in the same waters. She was later on identified as Yuri Rios, who made the attempt with her brother-in-law. The man, identified as José Dueñas, survived the swimming attempt but the mother did not.

The dark, foreboding border barrier, which was about 12 feet high, was extended by the U.S. government about 300 feet into the Pacific Ocean between the park and a Tijuana beach. The park was awash in floodlights, observation towers, agents on ATVs, and night-vision cameras to discourage migrants from illegally entering the U.S., but attempts were still made.

