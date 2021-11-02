QAnon believers gathered on Tuesday morning waiting for the return for John F. Kennedy, Jr., who was killed in a plane crash in 1999, over a belief of QAnon conspiracy theory that former President Donald Trump is awaiting to be reinstated as the president.

The crowds place themselves around the large white "X," a spot where his father, former President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963, according to a Rolling Stone report

One known QAnon influencer with more than 250,000 followers on the encrypted messaging app Telegram said that Trump will be placed once again as the president of the United States and calling for a new vice president, who would be JKF Jr.

The post went on to say that Trump will step down and JFK Jr. will become the president. JFK Jr. will then appoint QAnon celebrity Michael Flynn as his new vice president.

Flynn was also a former National Security Adviser during Trump's administration.

QAnon Gathering Waiting for JFK Jr.

The QAnon theory focuses on their loyalty to Trump, believing he will dismantle a "Deep State," which they believe is composed of leftist politicians and celebrities who are pedophiles, The Dallas Morning News reported. The crowd also believes that Trump would ultimately become the "king of kings."

Experts who have been following QAnon said that they were surprised by the number of people who showed up in Dallas.

Jared Holt, a resident fellow at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, said that he is kind of shocked at how many people turned out for this. Holt researches domestic extremism.

JFK Jr. has been a long center of attention for QAnon supporters, including the theory that the former president's son had faked his 1999 plane crash.

QAnon promoter Michael Brian Protzman claimed that the Kennedys are descendants of Jesus Christ, using numerology to support his claims, according to The Daily Beast report. Protzman wore a pin that said "I'm Just a Dumb Ass" during the gathering.

The Dallas QAnon believers also believe that the Kennedys would unveil themselves on November 2, right around the hour of Kennedy's assassination. They also believe that other dead celebrities would appear, having faked their deaths to avoid the deep state.

The crowd also picked out random people they saw in the Dallas area as celebrities in disguise, such as one man as comedian Robin Williams and another man as Richard Pryor.

One woman had cut off the host livestreaming the gathering, saying that she just cannot wait to see Kobe Bryant.

Law enforcement groups, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, warned about the danger of real-world violence by followers of the group. QAnon supporters were present during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. One supporter of the movement reportedly killed a reputed underboss of the Gambino crime family.

Holt noted that QAnon is an umbrella group, wherein different segments do not always agree on ideologies. He said that he believes that the Tuesday event grew out of chat channels focused on numerology.

Holt said that the group's claims might be laughable, but it was concerning that such a large group could mobilize in person.

He noted that it scares him to think what happens "when they get real power."

