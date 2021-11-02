One Florida homeowner from Seagrove Beach is facing off with county code enforcement officials after hanging banners at his home, reading "Let's Go Brandon" and "Trump Won."

Officials are fining him $50 for each day the banners are left hanging, according to The Hill report.

The Florida man is identified as Marvin Peavy. He believes that being forced to remove his banners is a violation of his freedom of speech.

He was told to remove his banners during a code enforcement hearing last month. Officials determined that those displays violated the county's land development code.

Peavy said that he's on the beach, getting him a lot of traffic. He added that people needed to see what he believes in, noting that it's free speech.

He also said that he wanted people to know that he is a Republican and he is supporting former U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Trump Won" and "Let's Go Brandon" Banners

A compliance magistrate noted at a code enforcement hearing last month that the "Trump Won" banner violates the country's land development code.

Peavy's "Trump Won" banner was up since May, according to The Blaze report.

The official added that Peavy added another banner saying, "Let's Go Brandon."

A number of folks showed up in front of Peavy's house to support him. Bill Fletcher, chairman of the Walton County Republican Executive Committee, said that people admire people that stand up and have got to start standing up.

Fletcher added that Peavy is the epitome of somebody who will stand up for his First Amendment right.

One supporter named Tabitha Howard said that she attended the code of enforcement meeting when the issue with Peavy was brought up.

Howard said that she was quite shocked when they announced Peavy will be fined $50 a day for a banner that's installed on his private property.

Peavy said that he is not a "troublemaker," saying that he is not intending to cause problems but will fight for what is right, according to an Orlando-Sentinel report.

The rules from enforcement officials do not have anything to do with political content signs. Rather, they said they prohibit any kind of signs or flags on the property along the beachfront yard.

Trump and his supporters had claimed that the election was stolen from him, pushing for audits led by people who share the same views.

Recently, Trump and his allies pressured the Justice Department to investigate unsubstantiated claims of widespread 2020 election fraud.

U.S. President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election with a solid majority of 306 electoral votes as compared to Trump's 232.

Meanwhile, the "Let's Go Brandon" phrase has become a popular alternative for another anti-Biden chant with an expletive.

It started after a reporter reportedly misheard NASCAR stock car race fans who were shouting "F*** Joe Biden."

Recently, a Southwest Airlines pilot had made the headlines by saying "Let's Go Brandon" over the onboard PA system during a flight.

