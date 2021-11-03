The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off another victory at Staples Center despite the offensive game shown by the young guns of Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

According to Los Angeles Times, the Houston Rockets challenged everything that the Lakers handed to them in their second meeting this season.

In terms of pushing the pace, scoring with ease at times, the young Rockets team refused to back down even if they had lost by 10 points Sunday night at Staples Center.

The LA Lakers escaped with a 119-117 win over the Rockets, and it took LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook doing the big work for the team to get the victory.

The Rockets could have won the game courtesy of a three-point attempt by Kevin Porter Jr., but he missed the potential game-winning shot beyond the arc, which placed them to a 1-6 standing in the western conference.

Lakers' LeBron James Leads Team to Win Over Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers' main man LeBron James had 30 points and 10 rebounds, while Anthony Davis added 27 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks.

The Lakers 360 trio all contributed to the win after point guard Russell Westbrook dropped 27 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, with Lakers winning their third straight game this season.

After scoring only 85 points in their loss to the Lakers on Sunday, Houston Rockets started the game hot and dropped 70 points against the purple and gold team in the first half of action on Tuesday night.

The Rockets attacked the Lakers' defense early in the ball game. Houston made 58 percent of its shots in the first half, with 44.4 percent coming from its three-pointers.

Houston Rockets' Jalen Green Tries to Bounce Back

The Houston Rockets' big three composed of rookie Jalen Green, center Christian Wood, and Jae'Sean Tate took over in the first half against the Lakers by combining a total of 46 points.

The rookie star Green led the way with 18 first-half points on seven-for-nine shooting, including a three-for-four stat line at the three-point territory. Wood had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Tate had 13 points on six-for-10 shooting.

Things were running on the opposite end for the Lakers as they were able to register three technicals. The technical fouls were committed by players Carmelo Anthony and Kent Bazemore and Lakers' head coach Frank Vogel.

However, things turned differently in the second half when LeBron James became aggressive in both ends of the court. James orchestrated the scoring barrage for the LakeShow and scored consecutive points in the closing minutes to take the lead in the game.

Furthermore, the game became more intense when game officials overturned the previous score made by Russell Westbrook in his free throws.

Officials noted that they were wrong in rewarding Westbrook with the free throws because the Rockets were not in penalty yet. Despite the 2 points lost by the Lakers, they were still able to control the game in the final seconds and avoid a possible loss at home.

