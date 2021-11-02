Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart called out his teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after they lost their third game in a row on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls, stating that the star duo needed to pass the ball.

According to ESPN, the 27-year-old guard for the Celtics said Tatum and Brown needed to get their teammates more involved in order to win.

Boston Celtics Guard Slams Teammates to Share the Ball

Marcus Smart noted that after the team's 128-114 loss to the Chicago Bulls, every team in the league knew that they were trying to go to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. That's why they were guarded every offensive possession.

Smart added that every team was programmed to stop Tatum and Brown. He said that all scouting report in the league was definitely focused on the star duo, pushing them to pass the ball. But they do not want to pass the ball; that's why they were losing.

Despite scoring for a combined 48 points, Brown and Tatum struggled late in a game that saw the Bulls come roaring back from a 19-point deficit in the second half of the action.

In the fourth period, Tatum scored only two points on 1-for-8 shooting, while Brown was scoreless and took only two shots.

Moreover, Smart said the loss was something that his teammates were going to learn. Smart added that the star duo was still learning, and he was proud of their progress because they were working for it.

However, Smart noted that Tatum and Brown needed to take another step in their offensive game and had to find ways not only to create shots for themselves but also to create opportunities for other members of their team.

Marcus Smart said that double-teaming them up would open up the court for their teammates later down in the game.

READ NEXT: Russell Westbrook Confronts Darius Bazley Seconds Before Lakers Blow 26-Point Lead in Disastrous Loss to Oklahoma City Thunder

Marcus Smart Calls Out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to Create Opportunity for Their Team

The current starting point guard of the Boston Celtics said he would like to see his role change within the offense. Marcus Smart called out how he's often put down to standing in the corner when asked how he could help guide the offense to be more efficient.

"There's only so much I can do without the ball in my hands. I just stand in the corner... When we're running plays for your best players, every team knows that, and they do a good job of shutting that down. We can't allow that... We gotta abort that and find them another way to get them the ball in spots that they need the ball... For me, I can only do so much standing in the corner, or when I come up and give the ball away," Smart said as CBS Sports reported.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics on Monday led 94-75 with around three minutes left in the third quarter and still had a 103-89 lead entering the final period.

However, the Chicago Bulls stormed their way into the finals period after they scored the first 12 points in the fourth to cut the deficit to just two points, 103-101, with just over eight minutes left.

Ayo Dosunmu, a second-round draft pick, had his first double-digit scoring game with 14 points after they hit a 3-pointer with 6:53 left to put his team up 106-105. The Celtics briefly retook the lead but the Chicago team their game on another level and scored 18 of the next 20 points.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka fell to 2-5 in the first season of his coaching, while the Bulls improved to 6-1 with the win.

READ MORE: 106-0 Victory; California High School Officials Condemn Football Team After Mounting Century Margin to Opponent

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Marcus Smart CALLS OUT Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown 'They Don't Want to Pass the Ball' - From CLNS Media