An Idaho woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly stealing several belongings from a security guard who died in the recent Boise mall shooting.

According to Fox News, 54-year-old Mary Alyce Scarbrough was charged with multiple criminal offenses after it was discovered that she robbed security guard Jo Acker in the last hours of her life.

Records from the Ada County Sheriff's Office showed that Scarbrough was charged with theft, destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence and malicious injury to property.

Victims of Idaho Mall Shooting

The Boise Police Department said gunman Jacob Bergquist walked into Boise Towne Square on October 25 and started shooting when he was confronted by Jo Acker, who was shot and killed at the scene.

The suspect then fired several rounds, shooting a glass escalator and the second victim, Roberto Padilla Arguelles, who succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Bergquist then continued to walk through the mall and opened fire into the floor that led to a 23-year-old woman and a 52-year-old woman being injured. Another man was reportedly injured when he fell while trying to escape the scene.

When responding officers arrived and saw the suspect running, they exchanged gunfire with him outside a nearby business along a road.

Police said a 68-year-old woman who was in her car on the road was also shot and wounded during the gunfight. A police officer was also injured when he was shot through his vehicle window. The suspect died at a local hospital the next day.

Shawna Lannigan, the sister of Acker, a 26-year-old transgender woman, wrote on Facebook that his sister always wanted to protect others.

"I can't even put into words how completely devastated and shattered I am... You were and are and always will be a hero. I love you to the ends of this earth and beyond," Lannigan said.

Idaho Woman Faces Several Charges After Robbing Security Guard

According to The Daily Mail, Mary Alyce Scarbrough approached Jo Acker and stole her rings, a gun belt, and other items after she was shot.

A prosecutor said the items were stolen as police were actively responding to the shooting that killed two people and injured five others.

According to an Idaho Statesman report, Scarbrough was also caught by a janitor "rummaging around in his office."

Court records revealed that the Idaho woman also visited the mall's arcade and tore off sheets of metal, kicked holes in walls, and damaged other items, ABC News reported.

In an email to the Idaho Statesman, Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Williams said Scarbrough, who was "experiencing a mental health crisis" when the shooting started, significantly changed the crime scene by removing and displacing items in the mall.

Mary Alyce Scarbrough is being held on $250,000 bail. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace in a separate case from the day of the shooting.

Scarbrough was booked into the Ada County Jail on the day of the shooting for disturbing the peace and has pleaded not guilty to this charge.

According to online court records, the Idaho woman is also on probation from a felony drug case after pleading to possession of a controlled substance in December 2019. Scarbrough was sentenced to 30 days in jail and four years of probation.

