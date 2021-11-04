The ex-husband of missing California mom Heidi Planck has claimed that the boss of the investment firm where she was working has the answers to her disappearance.

Based on a Crime Online report, the 39-year-old Los Angeles bookkeeper vanished on October 17 after leaving her 10-year-old son's football game in Downey, Los Angeles.

The ex-husband of the victim, Jim Wayne, also reportedly attended the game. He said their son wanted to see his mom home for his 11th birthday this week.

Case of Missing California Mom Heidi Planck Linked to Her Boss

Jim Wayne told Daily Mail that Heidi Planck's boss, Jason Sugarman, a managing partner at Camden Capital Partners, knows something about his ex-wife's whereabouts.

Wayne said Sugarman was not "too concerned" about the disappearance of his employee and seemed to be more concerned about finding her work laptop.

"The answer to Heidi's whereabouts lies with her boss, Jason Sugarman, and his company," Wayne noted.

According to Wayne, Sugarman and his business partner are being investigated for a $43 million fraud scheme. Fox News reported that the case against Sugarman is still pending while his business partner was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison last year.

The ex-husband of the California mom said he was able to speak with Sugarman's assistant shortly after he reported that Heidi Planck was missing. He told the Daily Mail that he heard Sugarman in the background telling his assistant to tell him that he wanted "his laptop."

"There was no concern... It's a multimillion-dollar company, (buy) they didn't offer to hire a private investigator or put up a reward. The only thing they really seemed concerned about was Heidi's computer," Wayne noted.

Boss of Heidi Planck Accused California Mom of Siphoning Off Money From Firm

In another conversation with the assistant of Sugarman, Jim Wayne said the boss accused the California mom of siphoning off money from the company.

In defending his ex-wife, Wayne noted that Heidi Planck started working for Sugarman as his personal assistant five years ago and worked her way up to bookkeeper.

According to Wayne, the California mom knew all of her boss' secrets and the company. He said Planck knew "where the bones are buried" and everything "just stinks" and something was not right.

Wayne noted that the California mom earlier told her friends and family that the firm had "some tax filings that were due" and has complained that her boss "has her name on so much of their corporate paperwork."

Wayne reported Planck missing on October 20 when she did not pick up their son from school as planned.

Planck's dog Seven, who was with her when she left her son's football game, was found on the 28th floor of a high-rise residential building in Los Angeles, hours after the California mom was last seen on October 17. But Wayne noted that Heidi Planck had no connection to the building.

