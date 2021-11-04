An on-duty pregnant nurse was attacked by one of the patients in a Florida hospital which resulted in the death of her unborn child.

Patient Shoves, Kicks Pregnant Nurse in Florida

According to NBC News, the pregnant Florida nurse was assisting one of her patients when the attacker came inside the room. The pregnant nurse was shoved against a wall by the patient.

The attack on the pregnant nurse happened on Saturday evening in the behavioral unit at Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital.

Based on the report of the Longwood police officers, the nurse who was just over eight months pregnant stated that she was giving her female patient medication when the woman started to scream.

The arrest report said that a male patient, identified as Joseph Wuerz, suddenly came into the room, shoved the nurse onto a wall, and tried to kick the pregnant nurse.

The nurse shared to the officers that the kicks did not land in her body and Wuerz did not say anything during the attack. However, several staff members and security officers had to pull Wuerz from the room.

Moreover, the nurse said on the arrest report that she was terrified, shocked, and not sure if the attack injured her or the unborn child. She later went to another hospital to be checked out of concern for her baby, but the arrest report stated that doctors at the said hospital said that they could not find a heartbeat and the baby had died.

READ MORE: Texas Nurse Sentenced to Death for Killing 4 Patients by Injecting Air Into Arteries After Heart Surgery

Patient Attack Kills Pregnant Nurse's Unborn Child

Based on the report of WFTV, the pregnant nurse was taken to Winnie Palmer Hospital in Orlando, where she was told that she had lost her baby.

The nurse said to the officers that doctors would have to induce labor and said that she believed that the stress that she went under during the attack may have caused her unborn child's death.

The police wrote in the report that the pregnant nurse also noted that she did not have any prior medical issues and also her baby.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital said they were aware of the incident and were already cooperating with the police investigation.

The suspect, 53-year-old Wuerz of Casselberry was released from the hospital and was taken to jail as he faces charges of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, aggravated battery on a medical worker, and homicide of an unborn child.

He was also being held on bonds which totaled up to $90,000. He was scheduled to appear in court on January 11, 2022, based on online records.

An attorney for Wuerz did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Furthermore, Wuerz was previously arrested twice for domestic violence.

READ NEXT: Pharmacist Arrested for Distributing Drugs Out of His Drugstore in Exchange for Sex

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: 32 Weeks Pregnant Nurse's Unborn Baby Dies After Patient Attack -News Today

