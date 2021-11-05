Act To Change was featured in The Yappie article earlier this week regarding their recent Changemakers Summit.

The Summit, held last month, was an event designed to educate and inspire the next generation of youth leaders from Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the AAPI community still bears the brunt of COVID disinformation and scapegoating that has drastically increased the number of hate crimes experienced by Asian Americans.

In fact, a report by Act To Change found that 80 percent of Asian Americans have experienced bullying online or in-person, exacerbated by COVID-19.

With the Changemakers Summit, Act To Change - joined by Hate Is A Virus and Stop AAPI Hate - is continuing its mission to fight racism and bullying head on by uplifting AAPI youth and developing them into the leaders and activists of tomorrow who stand up for themselves and others, creating a better world for everyone.

Highlights of The Yappie report:

"Activists, community leaders, and celebrities gathered virtually last month for the first-ever Changemakers Summit as part of an effort to raise the alarm around a sharp increase in bullying against Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) youth."

"First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who gave opening remarks, was the summit's most high-profile speaker. "To the students, educators, and community leaders at this year's Changemakers Summit: You represent the best of who we are as Americans," Biden said in a virtual address. "Through your courage and vision, you are preparing our nation's next generation of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander leaders."

"Vi Huynh, a high school senior and Stop AAPI Hate Youth Campaign intern, told The Yappie that presenting her workshop-titled "Sexualizing Asians and Its Impacts"-felt powerful. "By the end of the conference, I felt empowered to not only do better for myself but have the knowledge to help empower others," Hyunh said.

"80% of Asian Americans teens have experienced bullying over the past year, according to a recent Act To Change and NextShark survey of more than 300 youths. The rise, which occurred alongside a surge in physical violence against AAPIs at the start of the pandemic, has alarmed experts and educators alike."

"When Vincent Chin was killed and Asian Americans along with ... the Black community, Jewish community, Latinx community, women's movement, [and] LGBTQs stood together, none of us ever thought, 40 years from now, we're still gonna be talking about this," [Helen] Zia said during a panel.

"AAPI youth, and all young people, deserve to grow up feeling safe and to celebrate their identities," said Maulik Pancholy, the chair and co-founder of Act To Change. "Being able to recognize the signs of bullying and equipping caregivers, teachers, and students with resources to address bullying is vital to make lasting change."

"Act To Change is known for its Homeroom x Tan France series, which offers youth an intimate space to speak with the "Queer Eye" star on issues of identity and bullying, and a new youth ambassador program aimed at equipping AAPI youth with tools to advocate for their community."

"Sponsors of the summit donated over $250,000, the proceeds of which will go toward the three host organizations in their mission to combat anti-AAPI hate."

To read the full article from The Yappie, click here.

