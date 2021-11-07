The troopers from the Department of Public Safety of the state of Arizona intercepted a total of $1.7 million in fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and other contrabands in a traffic stop northwest of Tucson on Thursday, officials stated.

According to Fox10 Phoenix, officials in the Arizona Department of Public Safety stated that people needed to talk to their loved ones to avoid using such drugs. Officials emphasized the dangers that were brought by the illegal drugs, especially after ingesting the blue pills, fentanyl, because one pill was proven deadly.

Arizona Troopers Intercepted Illegal Drugs in Multiple Incidents

Based on the report, the investigation started when a trooper pulled over a Ford pickup truck on Interstate 10 close to Marana on November 4 and discovered not less than 34 pounds of fentanyl pills inside of the vehicle.

The suspect was identified as a 30-year-old man from California named Mario Quinonez Osuna. The California man was arrested for transporting narcotic drugs for sale.

Moreover, the arrest led to a search warrant on another truck. However, officials did not disclose how they discovered the connection of the first truck to the second vehicle.

The report of Azfamily mentioned that the Arizona troopers recovered in the second truck an additional 37 pounds of blue fentanyl pills, along with 8 pounds of methamphetamine, 7 pounds of heroin, and close to 5 pounds of an unidentified substance.

Authorities said that their estimation showed that the street value of the drugs totaled more than $1.7 million.

The suspect was later on identified as 27-year-old Kevin Valdez from New River. He was also arrested for drug transportation charges.

Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Heston Silbert shared that they have discovered a new drug, and for him, it was more insidious because it was more subtle. Silbert said that a pill did not have the stigma that needed a needle or a glass pipe had. He added that anyone could put a pull into somebody's mouth, which made it a lot easier.

On the other hand, earlier this week, Chandler police also arrested three individuals in connection to a drug investigation in the city of Mesa. More than 25,000 fentanyl pills were found alongside heroin, meth, and fentanyl powder.

Also, authorities uncovered last week a total of 10,000 suspected fentanyl pills, cocaine, and meth in west Phoenix.

More Illegal Drugs Seizure

The Chandler Police stated that they have served a search warrant at an apartment close to Gilbert Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa on October 14. Officials clarified the situation and stated that they were able to do a search warrant in another city because it was considered part of an ongoing investigation in Chandler.

The three suspects were identified as 35-year-old Helando Urias-Bojorquez, 24-year-old Elexender N. Villa, and 26-year-old Jose L. Acosta. They were arrested as a result of the drug bust, but the investigation is still ongoing.

