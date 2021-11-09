Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced backlash on Tuesday after she was seen without face masks in a California wedding, while children in the state were forced to wear their face coverings amid the pandemic.

Pelosi reportedly attended the wedding to officiate as San Francisco Hall before the guests of the gathering made their way to the Getty Mansion, Fox News reported.

The event was the wedding of the oil heiress Ivy Getty, where Pelosi was seen not wearing her face masks.

Aside from Pelosi, California Governor Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed also attended the wedding. However, it was not clear whether Newsom and Breed also went maskless during the event.

READ NEXT: First Lady Jill Biden Promotes COVID Vaccine for Kids as U.S. Joins Countries Vaccinating Children Under Age 12

Nancy Pelosi Going Maskless While California Children Forced to Wear Coverings is 'Infuriating' - Zacherson Says

As photos of Nancy Pelosi without her masks surface on the internet, several individuals and groups slammed the House speaker for her actions on Tuesday.

Gavin Newsom, London Breed, Nancy Pelosi all in attendance, hobnobbing with the maskless hordes, at this extremely posh billionaire heiress wedding. But hey, let's make sure San Francisco's kids mask up in schools. https://t.co/2UblYB1MSD — Liz Wolfe (@lizzywol) November 9, 2021

Reason Editor Liz Wolfe retweeted a photo of a wedding couple with one photo showing Pelosi in the background. Wolfe said that Newsom, Breed, and Pelosi, were "hobnobbing with maskless hordes" while making sure that the San Francisco children wear their face masks at school.

And why were guests able to do this? Maskless indoors when school dances across California are cancelled and kids must keep masks on 7 hours/day including outside at recess in many parts of CA including in SF. https://t.co/gO1UCzO74L pic.twitter.com/6Lv5TQAZiE — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) November 9, 2021

Another photo of Pelosi without a face mask was tweeted by the group Reopen California Schools asking why guests were permitted to not wear their face masks.

"Maskless indoors when school dances across California are canceled and kids must keep masks on 7 hours/day including outside at recess in many parts of CA including SF," Reopen California Schools reported.

Meanwhile, Reopen California Schools Founder Jonathan Zacherson called said that Pelosi not wearing a mask in the wedding while children were forced to cover up was "infiriurating."

"When you see Nancy Pelosi and these other wealthy individuals' total disregard for the rule and lack of consideration for what our children are going through, it's so defeating and infuriating," Zacherson noted.

In October, the city of San Francisco issued a relaxed indoor masked mandate for religious gatherings if all the attendees are vaccinated and groups less than 100 people.

The guidance from San Francisco, California said that people in the said setting may remove their masks if the host can verify "100 percent" full vaccination of the attendees, provide proper ventilation, and no children under 12 years old are part of the guests.

It was unclear how many guests attended the wedding. The San Francisco Department of Health has not yet issued an official statement whether the gathering violated any restrictions.

Nancy Pelosi Face Mask Backlash

It was not the first time Nancy Pelosi received a backlash over face masks.

In August, Pelosi also received backlash over face masks, as she attended the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) retreat, also in California, where guests were seen sitting close to each other without wearing their face masks.

Pelosi was recorded in a video speaking in front of the donors, as she also failed to wear her face covering.

In September last year, the Democratic House speaker was also slammed for breaking the rules of her state, as she was seen inside a hair salon in San Francisco, although services were only allowed outside during that time, BBC reported.

Nancy Pelosi was also seen wearing her face mask on her neck rather than over her face. However, the salon visit was then defended by her spokesman, saying that the salon at that time allows one customer at a time in the business.

READ NEXT: Meghan Markle Writes a Letter to U.S. Congress Advocating Paid Parental Leave

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Maskless Nancy Pelosi is the 'Definition of Hypocrisy' - Sky News Australia