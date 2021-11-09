Prince Harry revealed that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and he were emailing each other before the January 6 Capitol riot, adding that he warned the social media platform's CEO that Twitter was allowing a coup to be acted.

The Duke of Sussex released the new information on an online panel discussing disinformation wherein he expressed his feelings at the media, according to a Daily Mail report.

Harry said that the email was sent the day before. He added that when it happened, he hasn't heard anything from Dorsey since then.

Meanwhile, Twitter refused to comment on Harry's statements.

Harry also addressed some of the dangers of social media during the online session. He described misinformation as a "global humanitarian crisis," according to a CNET report.

He added that one does not need to be online to be affected by misinformation. Harry explained that different versions of reality when it comes to truth and fact in one household.

READ NEXT: Capitol Riot Defendant Had a Change of Heart, Says Donald Trump Should Be Excluded From Any Political Future

Prince Harry Speaking on Misinformation

The Duke of Sussex said that he learned from a very early age that the incentives of publishing are not "necessarily aligned" with the incentives of truth, citing that he lost his mother to the "self-manufactured rabidness."

He also mentioned that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been frequently the target of trolls online.

The Sussex couple does not have an individual account on social media. Harry said that until things change, that will remain the same.

WIRED editor-at-large Steven Levy moderated the discussion.

The talk also featured Renee DiResta, the technical research manager at Stanford Internet Observatory.

Rashad Robinson, a co-chair of the Aspen Commission on Information Disorder, was also featured at the talk, according to a WIRED report

Robinson is also the president of Color Of Change.

DiResta noted that misinformation has always been around, with the only difference now in how it is being spread, as well as the speed of its spread, and how each individual person participates in sharing misinformation.

Twitter and Capitol Riot

Dorsey during his congressional testimony in March that Twitter played a role in the Capitol riot on January 6, according to The New York Times report.

Misinformation about the results of the presidential election had spread on social media sites before the Capitol riot had occurred.

Twitter and Facebook had barred Donald Trump from posting on their platforms after the attack. They noted that they saw a risk of more violence being incited from what was posted on their sites.

Twitter's Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal said that the social media platform will uphold its ban on Trump even if he were to run for office again.

Segal said that their policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, adding that Trump was removed when he was president and there would be no difference for anybody who was a public official once they've been removed from the service, according to an NBC News report.

READ MORE: Pres. Joe Biden Says He Does Not Care if People Think He's 'Satan Reincarnate' After Expressing Support On Bipartisan Probe of Capitol Riot

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey speaks out on banning President Donald Trump - from CNBC Television





