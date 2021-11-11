Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has called an investigation in Texas public schools regarding the availability of sexually explicit materials on the premises.

Abbott expressed his intentions in a letter to Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath, directing a probe into books and materials containing pornography being passed out or made available for students at public schools, The Daily Wire reported. Abbott said that pornography's presence in schools is not only inappropriate but also against the law.

He continued that the agency should refer any instance of pornography being provided to minors for the prosecution to the fullest extent of the law, adding that they have the responsibility to ensure that no child is exposed to obscene content while in a Texas public school.

TEA said in a statement that it has received the governor's letter dated November 10 and is currently reviewing in accordance with their longstanding practice to investigations, according to a Fort Worth Star-Telegram report.

READ NEXT: Unvaccinated Texans Found to Be 20 Times More Likely to Have Fatal COVID Cases As Compared to Those Vaccinated: Texas Health Department

Sexually Explicit Materials in Schools

The instructions to the agency included a mention of the "Gender Queer: A Memoir" as containing "pornographic drawings." The book was described as what it means and how to think about gender identity. It was removed from the shelves of a Keller school district library.

Meanwhile, some educators were shaking their heads on the idea that there's pornography available in Texas schools.

Clay Robison, a Texas State Teachers Association spokesman, said in an email that Abbott is trying to create "a crisis that doesn't exist."

Shannon Holmes, the Association of Texas Professional Educators' executive director, said that no one in the right mind and moral character thinks Texas students should have access to pornography in public schools. Holmes added that the people who think there's a porn problem in public schools are running for public office. She added that accusations of criminal behavior by school officials call for a statewide investigation.

The Keller school district said in a statement that it will cooperate with any and all investigations prompted by the TEA.

Abbott also raised concerns with "In the Dream House," a book about the author's experience in an abusive, same-sex relationship. It was removed from shelves in the Leander school district.

Abbott earlier asked the Texas Association of School Boards to assess library materials before they are used.

Texas is not the only state making a move against the alleged presence of pornographic materials among the students. A Virginia mother has been prohibited from entering her son's public high school library weeks due to the issue of sexually explicit materials, according to a Washington Examiner report.

Stacy Langton was informed by acting Principal Maureen Keck that no parents were allowed inside the library, to which Langton replied if she could see the specific policy for herself.

Langton noted earlier that week that she had gone into the school library with her son to check out a book and that the school librarian had made no mention of such a rule.

Langton said that the librarian even aided them in searching for the book. Keck called the next day to tell her that she was not permitted to do that.

READ MORE: More Than 5,000 Students in a Single Florida School District Quarantined or Isolated Due to COVID

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Gov. Abbott orders TEA criminal investigation into 'pornographic' materials in schools - FOX 4 Dallas- Fort Worth





