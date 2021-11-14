Queen Elizabeth failed to appear on Remembrance Sunday, as the British royal sprained her back before the annual event.

The news about the Queen spraining her back was announced by the Buckingham Palace through a statement which was released hours before the ceremony held in the London's war memorial, E! News reported.

Queen Elizabeth Sprained Her Back

According to Buckingham Palace, the Queen decided in early Sunday morning "with great regret" to not attend the said gathering.

"The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph," the Buckingham Palace said, adding that "Her Majesty is disappointed" that she missed the service.

The Buckingham Palace did not further on the condition of Queen Elizabeth, nor mention details why the Queen sprained her back.

On Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the Queen was "very well" when he saw her last week.

"I know that everybody will be wanting to offer their best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and I just wanted to reassure everybody by saying that I did see the Queen for an audience last week on Wednesday in Windsor, and she's very well," Johnson said.

The British prime minister then said that his update about Queen Elizabeth is not "needed" but he wanted to say it anyway.

Although she was absent on Remembrance Sunday, other members of the Royal Family were present at the event.

Prince Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, which she has done in the previous years.

Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, was also present in the event as well as Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. The wife of Prince Edward, Sophie, was also present at the event.

Camilla, Kate, and Sophie were reported to the ceremony together from a balcony.

Queen Elizabeth Hospitalized

Queen Elizabeth sprained her back came weeks after she was hospitalized at the Edwards the VIII Hospital in London, for "preliminary investigations," ABC AU reported.

Despite being hospitalized, a statement from Buckingham Palace said that Queen Elizabeth returned to Windsor Castle during lunchtime on October 21. A royal source confirmed to Reuters that the Queen stayed in the medical healthcare facility as her medical team had taken a "cautious approach."

The reason for her hospitalization was not disclosed, but authorities confirmed that it was not COVID-19 related.

Furthermore, Queen Elizabeth's hospitalization in October was believed to be the Queen's first time to stay in the hospital overnight since 2013.

She was advised by her doctors to "rest for a few days," as her hospitalization prompted the cancellation of her trip to Northern Island.

More than three weeks have passed since Queen Elizabeth made her public appearance where she hosted the reception for business leaders at the Buckingham Palace ahead of the COP26 climate conference.

