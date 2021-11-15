Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been found liable "by default" by a Connecticut judge after he refused to hand in documents and financial records for a defamation lawsuit against him.

The families of the Sandy Hook shooting had filed the defamation lawsuit against him, according to The Daily Dot report.

Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis delivered the verdict on Monday against the conspiracy theorist. Jones has been evading providing documents to the court in the discovery process. Jones essentially forced the court to rule against him when he refused to hand over the required documents.

Bellis said that all the defendants have failed to fully and fairly comply with their discovery obligations.

Alex Jones Defamation Lawsuit

Lawyers for the parents of the Sandy Hook victims argued that Jones and his companies, such as Infowars and Free Speech Systems, had violated court rules by failing to turn over documents to them, according to an NPR report.

The documents include internal company documents showing how and if Jones and Infowars profited from talking about the school shooting and other mass shootings.

In a court brief, lawyers for the family wrote that Jones' side's pattern of defying and ignoring court orders to produce helpful information is well-established.

Meanwhile, Jones' lawyers have denied violating court rules and have asked that Bellis be removed from the case, claiming that the judge has not been impartial.

His lawyers added that Bellis' rulings continued to show a high degree of antagonism towards their client, according to an Aljazeera report.

A hearing will now be scheduled, determining how much in damages Jones and his companies will have to pay the families.

Sandy Hook Shooting

Sandy Hook parents had filed a lawsuit against Alex Jones in Connecticut Superior Court for his claims that the massacre had been staged and the children's families were "crisis actors" with a goal to overturn the Second Amendment.

Jones's lawyers noted that their client's speech was "rhetorical hyperbole" and denied that it was defamation, according to an NBC News report.

The Sandy Hook shooting happened in Newton, Connecticut, on December 14, 2018, leaving 28 people dead and two injured.

The suspect, Adam Lanza, had murdered his mother at their home and went on to fatally shoot 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School before taking his own life, according to Britannica.

The incident was considered one of the deadliest school shootings in the United States history.

Lanza killed his mother, Nancy, with her being shot four times with a .22-calibre rifle. He destroyed his computer's hard drive before leaving the house, which would make evidence gathering difficult for authorities.

Lanza entered the classroom of teacher Lauren Rousseau. The suspect killed her and 14 children.

He went to the next classroom, meeting first-grade teacher Victoria Soto, who had hidden her students in a closet. She tried to misdirect Lanza, telling him that her students were on the other side of the building in the school auditorium. Lanza ended up killing Soto and six students who tried to flee from their hiding place.

In less than five minutes, the suspect had managed to fire 154 rounds.

