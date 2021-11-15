Former strategist of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, was released without bail on Monday but is required to check in weekly with officials, as well as surrender his passport.

Bannon lashed out at U.S. President Joe Biden after appearing before a judge on a criminal contempt charge. He said that he is never going to back down and that they "took on the wrong guy this time," according to a Daily Mail report.

Bannon is the first person to face criminal charges on the Capitol riot probe led by Congress. The House select committee is looking at the role played by Trump and his aides during the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

The former Trump strategist faces two misdemeanor charges of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a House subpoena.

Bannon claimed that Biden ordered Attorney General Merrick Garland to prosecute him from the White House lawn when Biden got off Marine One. He went on to say that the cause is going to be the "misdemeanor from hell" for Garland, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Biden.

Bannon said that they are now going to go on the offense and that they are tired of playing defense.

Capitol Riot House Select Committee Investigation

Select committee Chairman Bennie Thompson and co-chair Liz Cheney are considering contempt proceedings against another Trump ally, which is former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, for failing to comply with the House subpoena.

Rep. Adam Schiff said that criminal contempt referral for Meadows is already underway, according to a CNBC report.

Bannon's lawyer said that his client would not comply with its subpoena as Trump had instructed him not to produce any documents or testimony over executive privilege claims. However, Thompson rejected the citation of executive privilege as an argument for noncompliance with a congressional subpoena.

Executive privilege is a ruling that allows some executive branch officials to keep some communications confidential.

The select committee voted 229-209 to hold Bannon in contempt.

Trump has sued the committee and the National Archives in an effort to block investigators from receiving a copy of White House records from when Trump was in office.

Prosecutors made no request that Bannon is detained while awaiting trial, according to a USA Today report.

In addition, U.S. Magistrate Robin Meriweather set personal recognizance release conditions that required Bannon to hand over his passport.

Bannon also said before meeting with the Federal Bureau of Investigations that they are taking down the Biden regime. He added that he wants people to stay focused, and to stay on the message.

The lawmakers earlier said that Bannon's indictment should be a clear message to anyone thinking they can ignore the Select Committee or try to block the investigation.

They added that no one is above the law and that they are willing to use all available measures at their disposal to get the information they need.

Litigation for criminal contempt cases could take months or years. Prosecutions regarding those charges are typically rare and a settlement is negotiated to avoid them.

