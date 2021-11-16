FBI whistleblower documents show that the agency's counterterrorism unit is tracking and compiling investigations into threats directed at school board members and other school officials.

House Judiciary Committee Republicans released a whistleblower email on Tuesday, showing that the Federal Bureau of Investigations is using counterterrorism measures to monitor threats against school officials, according to The Daily Wire report.

The email was sent on behalf of the assistant directors of the FBI's counterterrorism and criminal divisions. It said that they share an obligation to ensure all individuals are able to do their jobs without threats of violence or fear for their safety.

The email went mentioned that their Counterterrorism and Criminal Divisions created a threat tag called "EDUOFFICIALS" to track instances of related threats, with the aim to help scope the threat on a national level. The FBI whistleblower email also said that the threat tag provides an opportunity for comprehensive analysis of the threat picture for effective engagement with law enforcement partners.

FBI Tracking Threats

The FBI released a statement saying that it is committed to preserving the First Amendment, adding that the creation of a threat tag in no way changes the long-standing requirements for opening an investigation, according to a Fox News report. FBI added that it does not represent a shift in how the agency prioritizes threats.

Meanwhile, Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted that Attorney General Merrick Garland had testified that the FBI was not targeting parents. Jordan went on to say that people now know that the FBI is "tagging" parents they consider threatening. The Republican representative said that the Attorney General has "some explaining to do."

However, the FBI said that the agency has never been in the business of investigating parents who speak out or policing speech at school board meetings, adding that the agency is now going to start now.

The National Association of School Boards sent a letter on September 29 to U.S. President Joe Biden. They claimed that America's public schools and its education leaders are under imminent threat due to approving policies for masks, according to a Daily Mail report.

Garland announced on October 4 that it had called on the FBI and local law enforcement to tackle the "disturbing trend" of teachers receiving threats and harassment. Garland noted that the rise in harassment and threats of violence has been in a time which progressive school boards across the country have seen furious parents protest policies, such as gender-neutral bathrooms, as well as critical race theory teachings.

The Attorney General said that his department would take a series of actions in response to the threats. However, the NSBA withdrew its letter that likened parents to domestic terrorists and apologized for the use of language.

The DOJ admitted that the NSBA letter partly prompted its move against threats to educators and other school officials. Garland said that the language in the letter was never included in his memo and never would have been.

