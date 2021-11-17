The tension in Kenosha, Wisconsin continues to rise as the police appear to make their arrest outside the courthouse where the trial for Kyle Rittenhouse took place, as they await Rittenhouse's verdict after killing at least two during an anti-police brutality protest in the area last year.

Kenosha Police intervene after a fight breaks out. At least two people have been arrested. pic.twitter.com/gyuhor4jzo — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) November 17, 2021

A video surfaced on Twitter that showed a crowd of people running towards a commotion, Unilad reported.

The commotion centered on the police officers trying to keep the crowd away from a person on the ground who appears to be put in handcuffs.

It can be recalled that Governor Tony Evers ordered at least 500 National Guard troops on standby outside Kenosha to prepare for the unrest once the final verdict on Rittenhouse is announced. It was not clear if the National Guard was involved in the recent commotion that occurred outside the courthouse.

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: 2 People Arrested Over Fight Outside Courthouse

Newsweek reported that the commotion stemmed from a fight between protesters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse.

A short fight breaks out on the courthouse steps.



No injuries pic.twitter.com/bcKlz8eyCz — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) November 17, 2021

One person wearing sunglasses and a black coat while holding a sign that says "BLM and Antifa are here" calls other protesters wearing "F*ck Kyle" and "dumb b*tch" shirts as he throws his sign at them. The other protester attempted to pick up the sign and break it, but another protester grabbed the placard to stop them as they both fall to the ground.

The man in the black coat came back to get his sign then punched another individual.

Two people were arrested by the police as the fight broke out between the protesters. Authorities have not released further details. However, protesters outside the courthouse reportedly have been clashing since the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse was given to the jury.

Police arrested at least 1 protester near the courthouse where the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is being held.



Police earlier did not arrest a man identified as "Maserati Mike" who had an AR-style weapon. Police cautioned him due to his proximity to a school but let him leave. pic.twitter.com/avKwfljfhr — AJ+ (@ajplus) November 17, 2021

Another man who carried an AR-style weapon was also seen outside the courthouse. However, AJ+ reported that the man identified as "Maserati Mike" was not arrested by the authorities. Rather, he was cautioned by the police "due to his proximity at a school.

Protesters Shouts 'No Mistrial' Outside Courthouse as Kyle Rittenhouse Defense Team Filed for Mistrial

On Wednesday, Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team filed for a second motion for a mistrial, accusing the prosecutors of supplying a drone video that was not the same version they wanted to utilize during the trial. The defense team also contended that the video presented was altered.

Prosecutors denied the claims. The judge then allowed the jury to view multiple versions of the drone video footage.

Outside Kenosha courthouse, protesters chanted "no mistrial." Despite chanting the phrase outside the courthouse, the demonstration reportedly had "occasional arguments" and yelling between protesters and Rittenhouse supporters.

The #Rittenhouse jurors looked fatigued at the end of their second day of deliberations without a verdict. But there were no outward signs of tension among them at the end of their day here, which started at 9 a.m. and ended just after 4:30 p.m. https://t.co/AYuiz1PeiN — Michael Tarm (@mtarm) November 17, 2021

The judge has not made a ruling for mistrial as the jury deliberated in the court for at least 17 hours. Reporter Michael Tarm said that the second day of Kyle Rittenhouse's trial ended just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Kyle Rittenhouse is slammed with at least three homicide-related charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, and first-degree attempted intentional homicide.

The third day of deliberations for Kyle Rittenhouse is expected to begin around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

