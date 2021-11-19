A new COVID-19 study revealed that around 1.6 million Americans are now losing their sense of smell because of the coronavirus. Right now, this deadly disease is still affecting many countries across the globe.

Some regions have already lifted their restrictions, but there there are still some areas where the safety measures are still implemented.

On the other hand, additional vaccine dose is also being suggested by various health experts. Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration recently approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids between the ages 5 and 11.

All these details show that the global health crisis is still a severe one, especially since young people are also being infected now.

New COVID-19 Study Shows Alarming Loss of Smell in Americans

According to Gizmodo's latest report, new research estimated that around 1.6 million individuals residing in the United States are currently suffering from chronic anosmia or the severe loss of smell.

"In the last couple of months, my colleagues and I noted a dramatic increase in the number of patients seeking medical attention for olfactory dysfunction," explained the new study's author, a JAMA Otolaryngology's editor Jay Piccirillo.

Involved health experts claimed that the majority of Americans are still recovering their lost sense of smell. However, those who still can't bring their smell back after a few months of getting infected now have a slim chance of recovery.

As of the moment, the United States is still doing its best to prevent the further spread of the disease. Recently, Reuters reported that the government purchased around 10 million courses of Pfizer's new COVID-19 pill, which is a vaccine that can be swallowed instead of being injected.

COVID-19 Cases Still Rising in Some US Areas

CNBC reported that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the current White House Chief Medical Advisor, claimed that COVID-19 cases are still rising in some parts of the United States.

He claimed that their new findings are quite alarming since it shows that America is now beginning to "plateau" when it comes to infected cases. If you want to see more details, all you need to do is click this link.

