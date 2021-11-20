Former President Donald Trump congratulated Kyle Rittenhouse after a jury on Friday acquitted him on all charges in the Kenosha shootings of three men.

The jurors in Kenosha, Wisconsin declared Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and shot another during unrest in Kenosha in August last year, not guilty on all counts.

Donald Trump expressed his thoughts in an emailed statement following the "not guilty" verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, The Daily Mail reported.

"Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges... It's called being found NOT GUILTY," Trump said. "And by the way, if that's not self defense, nothing is!"

According to Donald Trump, the trial was "nothing more than a witch hunt from the radical left." He said the radical leftists want to "punish law-abiding citizens, including a child, like Kyle Rittenhouse, for doing nothing more than following the law."

READ NEXT: Pres. Joe Biden Says He's 'Angry and Concerned' Over Kyle Rittenhouse's Not Guilty Verdict in Kenosha Killings

Family of One of Kyle Rittenhouse's Victims Reacts on the Not Guilty Verdict

The family of one of the two men shot dead by Kyle Rittenhouse reacted to the not guilty verdict.

"Today's verdict means there is no accountability for the person who murdered our son," the family of Anthony Huber said in a statement.

The family added that the court's decision sent a message that "armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people."

According to reports, defense attorney Corey Chirafsi told the judge during the trial that Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, who were shot dead by Rittenhouse, had criminal records.

Chirafsi said Huber had felony convictions for false imprisonment and strangulation in a domestic abuse case. The lawyer further noted that Huber told his brother that he would kill him and placed a knife on his brother's stomach, saying "he was going to gut him like a pig."

Meanwhile, Rosenbaum was allegedly a registered sex offender who was out on bond for a domestic abuse battery accusation. Rosenbaum's conviction was related to charges of raping at least five young boys.

On Friday, the jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all five charges brought against him. The 18-year-old suspect was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in protests.

The bullets fired by Kyle Rittenhouse also tore a chunk off the arm of the third victim, Gaige Grosskreutz.

Kyle Rittenhouse Wants to be a Nurse After Kenosha Shooting Trial

A Kyle Rittenhouse's family spokesperson said the teenager wanted to pursue a career in nursing, The Sun reported. David Hancock said Rittenhouse would continue his study of becoming a nurse after the Kenosha shooting trial.

"He is studying pre-requisites at Arizona University for nursing and he is going to continue that. We're going to do everything we can to make sure that can live a normal life moving forward," Hancock noted

Hancock added that "there were no real winners in the hostile case," but Kyle Rittenhouse can get to live his life like "a free young man" after the not guilty verdict.

READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Police Made Arrests Outside Courthouse as Chaos Erupts

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down In Tears As Jury Acquits On All Charges - From NBC News