A pregnant woman was fatally shot outside her home in Philadelphia on Saturday night while she was unloading the gifts she received from her own baby shower, leading to the death of her unborn child as well, police said.

Based on the report, the police called the incident a "cowardly" targeted shooting.

According to ABC News, the slaying of the 32-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant was one of the victims of homicide in the city of Philadelphia that reached a record-high this year. The name of the expectant mother was not immediately disclosed but police officials said that the victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center for medical attention but she was later on pronounced dead.

Also, doctors tried to save the victim's unborn child but it was already too late. The unborn died 10 minutes later after her mother was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, investigators were working to identify the suspect or the individuals responsible for the fatal shooting. They were also digging in some information related to the shooting to uncover the motive for the killing.

Moreover, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced Sunday morning that the city is currently offering a $50,000 reward for any information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect, KVIA reported.

Alarming Philadelphia Homicide Cases: Pregnant Woman, Unborn Child Latest Victims

Deputy Police Commissioner Christine Coulter stated during an interview that the individual responsible for the fatal shooting was a coward.

Coulter said that the shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. in northeast Philadelphia when the woman returned to her home in the city from her own baby shower. Police said that the victim was unloading the gifts received from her Kia Soul vehicle parked outside her home near the intersection of Palmetto and Benner streets in the Lawncrest neighborhood.

Authorities added that a police officer on patrol who was two blocks away from the scene heard the gunfire and discovered the pregnant woman outside her home who suffered gunshot wounds to her head and stomach.

Based on the initial investigation, police said that at least 11 shell casings were collected at the scene by investigators. Deputy Police Commissioner Coulter added that based on his initial assessment, the suspect was targeting and looking for her.

Coulter said that the city and the police department are working hard to solve the investigation. She added that they were doing everything that they could to stop the rise in homicide cases in the city.

However, she clarified that she could not stop people who intended to shoot somebody.

Furthermore, Lawncrest resident Tom McDonald said that his wife heard the gunshots that killed the pregnant woman. McDonald described the pregnant woman as "a nice person up and down the street."

McDonald called out the city to do everything that they could because most residents were already fed up and they were tired of it.

