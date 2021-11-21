The Christmas parade in Wisconsin on Sunday saw a tragic outcome as several injuries were reported by the authorities after an SUV plowed onto people as it traveled into high speed.

Several reports noted that multiple deaths were recorded in the aftermath of the tragedy, but the exact number of deaths was not yet released by the authorities as families were still being notified about the incident, CBS News reported.

As of writing, one death has been confirmed as the result of the tragedy.

Children Among Victims of SUV That Rammed People in Christmas Parade

The number of individuals injured because of the SUV was not disclosed by the authorities, but Police Chief Dan Thompson said that more than 20 people were struck by the said vehicle on Sunday.

Meanwhile, specifics about the injured were also not shared by the officials. However, Waukesha's fire department chief, who was not named, said that 11 adults and 12 children were rushed to six different hospitals in the area, The Daily Mail reported. The outlet furthered that several elderly women, who were part of the "Dancing Grannies," and schoolgirl's dance team member were among the victims of the incident.

Aspire Dance Studio reportedly had 70 girls who participated in the event. The studio's co-owner, Chris Germain, said that during the incident, he gathered all the girls with him as he described what the surroundings looked like during that time.

"Small children were laying all over the road, there were police officers and EMTs doing CPR on multiple members of the parade, Germain pointed out.

Meanwhile, Thompson called the scene "chaotic," mentioning that some of the victims were brought by the police to the hospitals while others were brought to the medical facilities by their families.

A video that surfaced on social media on Sunday showed a red SUV at high speed as it slammed with the people in the Christmas parade.

WARNING: Graphic footage



Top-down video footage shows a driver deliberately plowing through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/fo5xXPF12q — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 22, 2021

In a top view video posted by the Post Millenial on Twitter, the SUV rammed on its way the individuals who took part in the Christmas parade. People were then seen running to the victims as the SUV made its way through the crowd.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly called the incident a "horrible, senseless tragedy," as he extended his thoughts on the victims of the tragedy, those who witnessed the incident, and those who lost a loved one.

Person of Interest on the Christmas Parade Tragedy in Custody

During a press conference on Sunday night, the police underscored that they located the red SUV that rammed through the people in the Christmas parade. The authorities also pointed out that the person of interest was placed under their custody.

"We have a person of interest that we are looking into at this time," Thompson said, adding that the incident occurred around 4:39, just 39 minutes after the Christmas parade started.

It was not yet clear why the SUV forcefully made its way through the performers of the Christmas parade.

