Ahmaud Arbery Killing is a Sign of Efficient Justice System, Says Biden After All Three White Men Found Guilty

U.S. President Joe Biden says that murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was murdered by three white men after he ran through their neighborhood, shows that the U.S. justice system is actually doing what it needs to do.

However, the current American leader added that although all the killers were convicted, the racial justice system of the country still needs to be improved.

"While the guilty verdicts reflect our justice system doing its job, that alone is not enough. Instead, we must recommit ourselves to building a future of unity and shared strength, where no one fears violence because of the color of their skin," said POTUS via NBC News' latest report.

US President Says Justice System is Doing Its Job

According to CNN US' latest report, all the three white men involved in the killing of Arbery were found guilty. The mother of the victim, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said that it is a very good day since her prayers were finally answered, putting his deceased son at peace.

She added that they finally received the justice there were looking for since 2020. On the other hand, Ahmaud's mother also shared a message to those who are still unable to have the justice they are looking for.

She said that they must not give up. They need to keep pushing forward and keep fighting so that justice would prevail. Reuters reported that Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan were all convicted of murder, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and criminal intent to commit a felony.

The Current Justice System Is Still Imperfect

The unfortunate death of Ahmaud shows that Black people are still not treated well in the United States. This shows that the country still has a serious racism issue against them.

Sen. Raphael Warnock also shared his insights about the case. He explained that although the conviction of the three white men has a sense of accountability, it still doesn't show true justice.

The American senator added that if the U.S. has true justice, Black men would not be harmed or killed while sleeping in their beds or jogging. Warnock further explained that if the justice system of the country is perfect, Ahmaud would still be alive today.

