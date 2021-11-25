Texas Pet Shelter Receives Thanksgiving Meal Donations! Here's How You Can Help

A pet shelter in Texas received many Thanksgiving meal donations, allowing the organization to feed the animals in the facility. This shows that people are not the only ones that can enjoy Thanksgiving Day.

This national holiday is being celebrated by many people across different countries for many years now. These include residents in Canada, the United States, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Liberia.

Thanksgiving Day, which happens every Nov. 25, is based on the colonial Pilgrims' harvest meal, which started back in 1621. This holiday celebration is actually about showing gratitude, as well as sharing your blessings with other people.

But, you can also share it with your pets, especially those furries living in animal shelters.

Texas Pet Shelter Receives Thanksgiving Meal Donations

According to Pet Rescue Report, the Fort Worth Animal Care and Control, a pet facility located in Texas, received a huge amount of Thanksgiving meals from many volunteers.

"Happy Thanksgiving! Wow, it only took a little more than an hour to serve and feed the special meals to all 750 animals! Our volunteers rock! This is a great day to be thankful," said the organization via its latest Facebook post.

The pet shelter added that they were preparing all the donations they received, together with volunteers and staff, to feed around 750 pets.

"They all receive a little bit of holiday cheer and happiness in their bowl but it's really the extra kindness that means the most to the pets," added the non-profit organization.

How Can You Donate?

The Texas Fort Worth Animal Care and Control said that if you are near the area where they are located, you are definitely welcome to donate or volunteer in the shelter.

If you are interested, you can visit the place around 12:00 p.m. every day at North Campus, 351 Hillshire 76052South Campus, 4900 Martin St 76119.

As of the moment, the organization aims to decrease the pet overpopulation of Fort Worth. They are making huge efforts to increase pet adoptions so that no dogs, cats, or other furries will be roaming the streets.

If you want to see more details about their works, you can visit this link.

