A federal court in Mexico on Thursday said the re-arrest of Sinaloa Cartel boss Hector Luis Palma Salazar, also known as "El Guero Palma," was legal.

The court has rejected the appeal of El Guero Palma, who asked to have his re-apprehension and admission to the maximum-security prison of the Altiplano declared illegal since the process was full of irregularities.

The Attorney General's Office (FGR) put the Sinaloa Cartel founder in Altiplano prison on July 12 after a federal court revoked his acquittal due to his alleged participation in organized crime.

A lower court ordered the release of El Guero Palma in April. But weeks later, a judge ordered the Sinaloa Cartel boss to be held for 40 more days in non-prison custody pending investigation on drug and organized crime charges.

According to Milenio, the judge found that the arguments of Hector Luis Palma Salazar were unfounded since the definitive suspension that prevented his re-apprehension when he was at the Centro Nacional de Arraigos in Mexico City was not violated.

The judge noted that El Guero Palma's allegations were unfounded because the responsible authorities denied having failed to comply with the definitive suspension decreed issued on June 3.

The Sinaloa Cartel boss filed a complaint before the Fourth Collegiate Court in Criminal Matters. El Guero Palma maintained that Judge Rosa Montaño Martinez has granted him a suspension so that his personal freedom would be at her disposal, in the place where he was rooted. However, this argument was rejected.

The court noted that the judge's decision was correct, determining that there was no violation of the definitive suspension since "the responsible authorities acted in accordance with the law."

The court said the magistrates indicated that authorities immediately released El Guero Palma at the Centro Nacional de Arraigos. Upon his release, the FGR issued a re-arrest order against him.

The court noted that the re-apprehension represents an act other than the definitive suspension that was granted.

Hector Luis 'El Guero' Palma Salazar and the Sinaloa Cartel

Hector Luis Palma Salazar was a founder and leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, maneuvering the drug cartel's operation with now-imprisoned Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

El Guero Palma was arrested in Mexico in 1995 and had served 12 years in Mexico for bribery and weapons charges before he was extradited to the U.S. in 2007.

The Sinaloa cartel founder served nine years of a 16-year sentence in the U.S. for cocaine trafficking before being sent back to Mexico, where his trial on the charges he was acquitted of was held.

According to an El Pais report, the Sinaloa cartel and the Tijuana cartel had a violent rivalry in the early 1990s, marking Mexico's first major narco war.

When Tijuana cartel boss Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo was arrested, his nephews, the Arellano Felix brothers, led the cartel. Sinaloa cartel was then led by Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada.

The battle between the Sinaloa cartel and the Tijuana cartel intensified further after El Chapo, and El Guero Palma tried to kill Ramon Eduardo Arellano Felix at a nightclub in Puerto Vallarta. But the botched attempt hit and killed six others instead.

The violence had spilled over into the lives of the cartel families when the Arellano Felix brothers ordered a hitman to seduce El Guero Palma's wife.

The hitman has successfully completed his mission by killing El Guero Palma's wife. He then sent her head to him in a refrigerated box.

The Sinaloa Cartel boss had also received a videotaped showing the death of his two children, being thrown off in a 150-meter high bridge in Venezuela.

Written by: Jess Smith

