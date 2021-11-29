A new book claimed that Prince Charles was the royal who asked about the skin color of Archie, the firstborn son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed in a March 2020 Oprah Winfrey interview that one member of the royal family had concerns about the skin color of Archie before he was born, Fox News reported.

At the time, Prince Harry noted that it was not his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, nor his late grandfather, Prince Philip.

According to a Marie Claire report, the book claiming that it was Prince Charles was written by journalist Christopher Andersen. The book titled "Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan" was released on Tuesday.

A royal family source said that Prince Charles raised the question that indirectly led to Meghan and Harry's departure from the royal family.

The book claimed that Prince Charles and Camilla were discussing the couple when Charles allegedly asked his wife what the children "will look like."

The book added that an insider said Camilla seemed "somewhat taken aback" and responded that children will be "absolutely gorgeous." Prince Charles then reportedly lowered his voice and asked: "I mean, what do you think their children's complexion might be?"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Archie's Skin Color

In discussing the incident, Meghan Markle claimed it was a "discriminatory effort" to not make her unborn son at the time a prince, according to The Daily Beast report.

The duchess noted that there was also a conversation about how Archie will not be given security and a royal title. Markle said there were several conversations regarding the matter, adding that Prince Harry had relayed the content of those conversations to her.

She did not identify the person at the time, saying that it would be "very damaging to them." During the interview, Prince Harry has been open about his feelings towards his father, noting that his relationship with his dad was deeply damaged. Prince Harry also said that Prince Charles stopped taking his calls.

Prince Charles' Statement

A spokesperson for Prince Charles told The Post that it was a "fiction" that's not worthy of further comment, Page Six reported.

On the other hand, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly did not respond to requests for comment regarding the matter.

Andersen wrote in the book that the question posed by Charles was being repeated less innocently throughout the halls of Buckingham Palace.

The book also reveals Harry's frustration after he complained to Charles. According to another insider, Charles told his son that he was being "overly sensitive about the matter."

Prince William allegedly called the skin tone issue "tactless." However, he claimed that it was not a sign of racism within the family. William publicly maintained his statement, telling reporters that they were "very much not a racist family."

If proven true, it could be extremely damaging for Prince Charles as he has struggled to win the public's affection.

The Daily Beast reported that polls consistently implied that the British public wanted the crown to pass directly to Prince William.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

