Fashion Moguls and celebrities mourned on Sunday as Louis Vuitton's first Black artistic director passed away after his battle with cancer.



Virgil Abloh's death was announced in his official Instagram account on Sunday, saying that the fashion designer battled a "rare, aggressive type of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma."

Cardiac Sarcoma, which is typically diagnosed as angiosarcoma, is known to be a rare type of malignant tumor that occurs in the heart.

The statement that confirmed Virgil Abloh's death revealed that the Louis Vuitton designer was diagnosed with the said disease "privately" in 2019, as he underwent treatments while "helming several institutions that span fashion, art, and culture."

"We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil's life," the statement furthered.

Fashion Icons, Celebrities on the Death of Louis Vuitton's Virgil Abloh

Several fashion moguls and celebrities expressed their thoughts on the death of the fashion designer, including Donatella Versace, The Daily Mail Reported. Donatella took to Instagram to express her shock at the death of Abloh, saying that she was "lost for words.

"Virgil, I am lost for words. The world has lost a fashion superstar. An innovator. A creator of fashion history books," Donatella said, adding that she is thinking about Abloh's family amid the "tragic day."

“It is with great sadness that I’ve learned of #VirgilAbloh’s sudden passing. I followed his career with great interest, his new approach to fashion and communication, with a strong sense of inclusivity. My thoughts are with his young family.” Giorgio Armani — Armani (@armani) November 28, 2021

Giorgio Armani also paid a tribute to the Louis Vuitton designer, claiming that he followed Abloh's career, his strong sense of inclusivity, and the designer's "new" approach to fashion and communication.

We would like to extend our most heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of Virgil Abloh, an immense inspiration to us all both as a designer and as a person. He will be deeply missed though his vision will live on through the trails that he blazed throughout his career. pic.twitter.com/T8gXyNkJzH — gucci (@gucci) November 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Gucci also expressed their thoughts on Abloh's passing saying that the Louis Vuitton designer was "an immense inspiration" to them as a person and as a fashion designer.

My heart is broken



Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius



your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever



Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones



you’re with the Master now, shine



🙏🏾,

P — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 28, 2021

Aside from the fashion moguls, celebrities and singers extended their love to Abloh's family. Pharell Williams paid tribute to the fashion designer, describing the designer as a "kind, generous, and thoughtful creative genius.

Likewise, Hailey Beiber took to Instagram to share how Virgil Abloh changed how she looks on the runway and how the designer looks at things that inspired her. Hailey Beiber partnered her post with a photo of her with Abloh, while she was wearing the wedding dress Virgil designed for her.

Louis Vuitton's Virgilio Abloh's Career

Abloh, who trained as an architect, started designing clothes in 2012. His first design was a screen print on a Ralph Lauren rugby shirt. He collaborated with certain brands such as Nike, Ikea, Perrier, and Mercedes-Benz.

Abloh's designs were also supported by fashion icons Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Beiber.

Aside from designing clothes, Louis Vuitton's Virgil Abloh is also a big figure in the rap industry as he designed the album covers for Kanye West and Jay-Z's album "Throne," Pop Smoke, Westside Gunn, Lil Uzi Vert, and Octavian.

