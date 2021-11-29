An 11-year-old girl was fatally shot by her own father while they were on a hunting trip in Hallsville Saturday afternoon.

Texas Father Accidentally Shoots Daughter During Hunting Trip

According to KSAT, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said they were investigating the death of an 11-year-old girl after she was accidentally shot by her father during a hunting outing in East Texas. The sheriff's office shared that the incident was described as a hunting accident, based on the emergency calls that authorities received.

Based on a report, the sheriff's office mentioned in their statement that the alleged hunting accident happened at around 5:15 p.m. at a hunting lease near Young and Hickey Road.

Moreover, authorities said that the officers received information from callers, who said that the father of the 11-year-old girl accidentally shot her daughter with a high-powered rifle that he used during hunting.

Deputies and the emergency medical service units who responded to the calls arrived at the area and found the child suffering life-threatening injuries. Responders requested for an EMS care flight, but all emergency helicopters were grounded in the region because of the inclement weather.

Since authorities could not transport the 11-year-old, the EMS decided to take the shooting victim to the nearest medical facility, escorted by the sheriff's office, Hallsville PD, and Texas DPS. Authorities brought the 11-year-old girl in Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview but she was later on pronounced dead.

The girl was identified as Daisy Grace Lynn George, a sixth-grade student at the Hallsville Independent School District.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens also assisted in the investigation, since the shooting incident involved hunting.

Furthermore, Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said that every time a young individual loses his or her life, it is considered a tragic moment especially for those people who were involved. Fletcher added that their thoughts and prayers were to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.

Also, the sheriff shared that he is currently working with the superintendent of the school of the victim, Hallsville ISD, to coordinate with other grief counselors for all faculty and students.

16-year-old Girl Fatally Shot Following Dispute in Dallas

A month ago, a teenage girl was killed in a shooting in Dallas following a dispute, police said.

The shooting happened after midnight in a dispute at a gas station in the 100 block of Murdock Road in southeast Dallas.

The shooting incident was prompted by an argument between a group of males in one car and a group of females in another car. Police stated that the males riding the vehicle opened fire at the females after some dispute.

The 16-year-old victim was identified as Larayah Foreman. She was riding in the backseat of the vehicle when she was shot. The victim was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

WATCH: 11-year-old East Texas girl killed in 'hunting accident' on Saturday evening -KETK NBC

