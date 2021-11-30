Texas woman Jennifer Faith was charged in September for orchestrating the murder of her husband James "Jamie" Faith after she allegedly manipulated a high school boyfriend to gun down her husband.

Authorities were calling Jennifer's role in the scheme "depraved and calculated," claiming that she did not only reconnect with her old boyfriend, Darrin Lopez, but she also created fake email accounts in which she pretended to be Jamie himself, People reported.

Lopez wrote in an email to Jennifer on April 6, 2020 that he loves her and misses her so much. The suspect also said he kept dreaming of their life together.

Lopez also referred to Jamie, saying that Jennifer's husband can do nothing to stop his love for his old girlfriend. Their affair seemed to start in March 2020, shortly after they reconnected on social media.

Jamie, who was Jennifer's husband of nearly 10 years, was an American Airlines technology director. He was gunned down outside their Dallas home on October 9, 2020, a day after celebrating the 15th anniversary of his and Jennifer's meeting.

Texas Woman Allegedly Plans Jamie Faith's Killing

On the day that Jamie Faith was killed, he and Jennifer Faith were walking their dog just after 7 a.m. when a masked suspect ran up behind the couple and shot Jamie multiple times, San Angelo Live reported.

Jamie was shot three times in the head, three times in the torso, and once in the groin area. On the other hand, Jennifer had her hands duct-taped by the suspect and attempted to rob her or her jewelry. However, the assailant gave up as she allegedly fought and fled the scene.

The community raised more than $60,000 with a GoFundMe online fundraiser for Jennifer and her daughter. Authorities arrested Jennifer four months later for her alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot.

Jennifer Faith Creates Fake Email Accounts

Officials found that Jennifer Faith told Darrin Lopez that her husband was abusive. The Texas woman even created fake email accounts under the pretense of being her husband and sent emails to Lopez about how her husband physically and sexually abused her, which was not true.

One of the emails, allegedly sent by her husband, had an attached photo of Jennifer, where she can be seen with multiple bruises, and with the message saying, "Good stuff. Enjoying knowing you can't do a f---ing thing about it."

Jennifer then created a second fake email and pretended to be someone who knew of the alleged abuse. Jennifer posing as a friend, wrote to Lopez and asked if he was willing to get involved and help Jennifer out of the situation.

The indictment further noted that Jennifer even warned Lopez "to stay away from my family," WFAA reported. But she did not stop there, court documents also showed that Jennifer, still posing as her friend, continued to make false allegations against her husband and encouraged Lopez to go with his plan of putting "a bullet in Jamie's head," and that she would give him an alibi.

After she did an interview with WFAA in December 2020, pleading for answers in the search for her husband's killer, whom she said had a truck with a distinctive logo on the back, Jennifer texted Lopez to remove the "T" sticker on his truck.

Lopez then replied that he had been working on it but did not want to remove it all at once since his daughter gave it to him and "would notice that."

After a couple of days, Lopez texted her that the sticker was gone. On January 11, Darrin Lopez was arrested after authorities tracked the black pickup truck from the scene of the shooting to his home in Tennessee.

Authorities also found the gun with Jamie Faith's blood inside his home and recorded communications between Lopez and Jennifer. According to another People report, Lopez pleaded not guilty to a gun charge and was expected to enter a plea to the murder charge soon.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Faith has yet to plead on murder for hire charges, which carries a life imprisonment sentence or the death penalty.

