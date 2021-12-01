Brian Laundrie's parents are selling their Florida home days after it was revealed that their son shot himself dead.

On Tuesday, the New York Post reported that the elder Laundries put up a "for sale" sign in the front yard of their house in North Port, Florida. The Laundrie home had previously been swarmed with people, especially reporters, after Laundrie returned from a road trip without his fiancee, Gabby Petito.

The exact date of when the elder Laundries placed their Florida home in the market was unclear. However, the Daily Mail noted that Laundrie's parents listed their home days after their lawyer said their son died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Popular real estate sites such as Realtor and Zillow do not currently list the Laundrie home for sale. However, the value of the home, which sits on a 10,000 square foot lot, is estimated to be around $210,000 to $340,000.

The New York Post reported that the Laundries also use their house as their juicing business headquarters. The elder Laundries reportedly moved to Florida sometime in 2017.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito, who both grew up in Long Island, New York, moved into his parents' home in 2019.

READ NEXT: Brian Laundrie Case: Just How Many Guns Do His Parents Actually Own?

Can Brian Laundrie's Parents Be Charged With Any Crime?

Many people have recently raised questions on whether Brian Laundrie's parents could be charged with any crime in Gabby Petito's case.

Some legal experts said it was still possible that other individuals could be charged even though Laundrie was the lone suspect in Petito's death.

Former agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Jennifer Coffindaffer believes that Chris and Roberta Laundrie could still face charges.

Coffindaffer earlier told News Nation Now that the elder Laundries have "possible culpability under 18 U.S.C. 3," which was accessory after the fact.

"And possibly 18 U.S.C. 1519, which is obstruction in terms of if they tampered with any evidence after that crime was committed," she added.

Larry Koblinsky, a forensic scientist, echoed Coffindaffer's arguments. He also told News Nation that members of Laundrie's family could find themselves in legal trouble if they assist or help Laundrie escape.

Koblinsky cited the likelihood that Laundrie "didn't do this alone" and may have had assistance.

"Whoever did help him can be penalized, can suffer legal consequences for aiding and abetting his escape," he noted.

But the attorney for Laundrie's family, Steven Bertolino, has continually dismissed any speculation that the elder Laundries were involved in any kind of cover-ups or had any connection with the two's disappearance and death.

He earlier told Insider that he has "no reason to believe" any charges would be filed against Laundrie's parents with respect to "this case."

It was the elder Laundries who led authorities to their son's remains. They reportedly pointed to the remains' location less than 90 minutes after entering a Florida park.

Pictures obtained by the New York Post showed that the couple went for a walk through those same woods on Tuesday. It was the couple's first trip since their son's death was ruled a suicide.

Autopsy Report of Gabby Petito's Fiance

The partial skeletal remains of Brian Laundrie were discovered in a swampy area of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20. The remains were confirmed to belong to him after a review of dental records.

According to the autopsy report, Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide. Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19. A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

Brian Laundrie was never charged in connection with Gabby Petito's murder. But an arrest warrant was issued for him for allegedly fraudulently using his fiancee's debit card after her death.

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie Family Lawyer Says His Parents Will Not Be Implicated as Gabby Petito's Family Hints More Individuals Will Be Charged

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Brian Laundrie: Experts Break Down His Parents' Behavior - From Access