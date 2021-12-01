Queens Chamber Of Commerce To Honor 11 Business Leaders At Business Heroes Of The Year Awards Ceremony
Hundreds of Queens business leaders will gather at Terrace on the Park on Wednesday, December 1, as the Queens Chamber of Commerce Hosts their annual Business Heroes of the Year Awards Dinner.
This year, the event will honor 11 New Yorkers who went above and beyond to support small businesses and the Queens community during the pandemic, including Melva Miller of ABNY, Michael Peterson of the Peterson Foundation, Frank Russo of Russo's on the Bay, Charles Boyce of Boyce Technologies, Rachel Keller of Aigner Chocolates, Mark Boccia of Bourbon Street, NYC Department of Small Business Services Commissioner Jonel Doris, Nupur Arora of Queens Curry Kitchen, Declan Morrison of Austin Public & Stacked Sandwich Shop, Larry Zogby of RDS Same Day Delivery, and Patrick Oropeza of Bolivian Llama Party.
"The past two years have been incredibly challenging for our borough, and throughout this unprecedented time, so many men and women have gone above and beyond to support their neighborhoods and our small business community. It is our pleasure to thank them and recognize them for their hard work and selflessness at this year's Business Heroes of the Year Awards Dinner. They may come from different industries and different walks of life, but they all represent the very best of Queens," said Thomas J. Grech, President and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce.
Tickets are available on the Queens Chamber's website by clicking the link here.
WHO:
Thomas J. Grech, President & CEO, Queens Chamber of Commerce
Melva Miller, ABNY
Michael Peterson, Peterson Foundation
Frank Russo, Russo's on the Bay
Charles Boyce, Boyce Technologies
Rachel Keller, Aigner Chocolates
Mark Boccia, Bourbon Street
NYC Department of Small Business Services Commissioner Jonel Doris
Nupur Arora, Queens Curry Kitchen
Declan Morrison, Austin Public & Stacked Sandwich Shop
Larry Zogby, RDS Same Day Delivery
Patrick Oropeza, Bolivian Llama Party
WHAT:
Queens Chamber of Commerce's annual Business Heroes of the Year Awards Dinner
WHEN:
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
6 p.m. Cocktails;
WHERE:
Terrace on the Park
52-11 111th Street
Flushing, NY
