Michael Buble's Christmas Special Includes Exciting Guests! Jimmy Fallon and More: Airing Time and Other Details

Michael Buble, a popular Canadian singer, confirmed that he invited some exciting guests for his upcoming Christmas special titled "Christmas in the City."

For those who are interested to watch the holiday special, People.COM reported that the musical show would air on NBC this Dec. 6.

It is expected to run for one hour, from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The new "Christmas in the City" special would be aired by multi-Grammy Award-winning singer as his 10th-anniversary celebration, as reported by BroadWayWorld.

Meanwhile, the Canadian singer said that he invited some American icons.

Michael Buble Invites Popular Guests for His Christmas Special

The upcoming "Christmas in the City" would feature some big names in the entertainment industry. Hannah Waddingham, Camila Cabello, Leon Bridges, Jimmy Fallon, as well as Kermit the Frog.

"I'm especially excited about this year's show and our phenomenal guests. It will be a night to remember and I can't wait to celebrate with everyone," announced the musician in his recent press release.

Aside from the new "Christmas in the City," Michael also reissued his recent "Christmas" deluxe version, which includes some new tracks, such as "Winter Wonderland" and "The Christmas Sweater."

This just shows that the Canadian singer is making efforts to make the upcoming holiday a little special. You can click this link to see more details.

Other Details of 'Christmas in the City'

The new Christmas special of Buble is produced by Lorne Michaels, Bruce Allen, Tom Corson, and Erin Doyle.

Since these individuals are also well-known in the TV and music industry, viewers can definitely expect a masterpiece, just like the recent album, "Christmas."

According to 3AW693 News Talk's latest report, Michael did not actually expect that the "Christmas" album special would be such a big hit. Now, you might also see the same thing on the upcoming "Christmas in the City," which focuses on music, comedy, and the Spirit of Christmas.

Right now, the world is still going through rough times. COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting the United States and other countries, preventing many people from visiting their loved ones this holiday season.

The efforts made by various singers, actors, and other individuals in the creative industry would definitely help ease the pressure brought by negative events happening across the globe.

