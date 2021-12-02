Private sector employment increased by 534,000 jobs from October to November according to the November ADP® National Employment ReportTM.

Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody's Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP's actual data of those who are on a company's payroll, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

November 2021 Report Highlights*

Total U.S. Nonfarm Private Employment: 534,000

By Company Size

- Small businesses: 115,000

1-19 employees 62,000

20-49 employees 53,000

- Medium businesses: 142,000

50-499 employees 142,000

- Large businesses: 277,000

500-999 employees 43,000

1,000+ employees 234,000

By Sector

- Goods-producing: 110,000

Natural resources/mining 7,000

Construction 52,000

Manufacturing 50,000

- Service-providing: 424,000

Trade/transportation/utilities 78,000

Information 10,000

Financial activities 13,000

Professional/business services 110,000

- Professional/technical services 51,000

- Management of companies/enterprises 5,000

- Administrative/support services 53,000

- Health care/social assistance 46,000

- Education 10,000

Other services 22,000

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

- Franchise Employment**

Franchise jobs 35,300

**Complete details on franchise employment can be found here.

"The labor market recovery continued to power through its challenges last month," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "November's job gains bring the three month average to 543,000 monthly jobs added, a modest uptick from the job pace earlier this year. Job gains have eclipsed 15 million since the recovery began, though 5 million jobs short of pre-pandemic levels. Service providers, which are more vulnerable to the pandemic, have dominated job gains this year. It's too early to tell if the Omicron variant could potentially slow the jobs recovery in coming months."

The matched sample used to develop the ADP National Employment Report was derived from ADP payroll data, which represents 460,000 U.S. clients employing nearly 26 million workers in the U.S. The October total of jobs added was revised from 571,000 to 570,000.

