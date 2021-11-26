The ADP Research Institute® will release the November findings of the ADP National Employment Report, ADP Small Business Report and ADP National Franchise Report on Wednesday, December 1, at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Due to the important contribution that small businesses make to economic growth, ADP Research Institute issues the ADP Small Business Report independently of the ADP National Employment Report. The ADP Small Business Report offers detailed private sector employment data that are specific to businesses with 49 or fewer employees.

READ NEXT: Private Sector Lagging More Than Expected; U.S. Trade Deficit Grows

Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report and ADP Small Business Report are derived from ADP payroll data representing 460,000 U.S. clients and nearly 26 million workers, and are published by the ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Moody's Analytics.

The ADP National Franchise Report measures monthly changes in franchise employment. The matched sample used to develop the ADP National Franchise Report is derived from ADP payroll data, which represents 15,000 franchisors and franchisees employing nearly one million U.S. workers.

Conference Call for Media to follow at 8:30 a.m. ET:

Following the release of the ADP National Employment Report, ADP Chief Economist, Nela Richardson will provide context on the employment data and answer questions from media during the conference call.

Journalists are invited to access the call by dialing: 1-800-675-6207

NOTE: This is an operator-assisted conference call dial-in number and there is no passcode required.

READ MORE: New ADP Report Reveals That Private Payrolls Growth Slowed Down in the U.S. While Productivity Fell