Colombian Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio said the country has a "highly qualified army" to defend itself should it be attacked by the U.S.

"Regarding the possibility of an attack to our country by the U.S., we have also been clear and the defense of our sovereignty is part of the international order. For that, we have a highly qualified army, which is led by our head of State, President Gustavo Petro, who will have to defend our population should it come to that," Villavicencio said.

President Gustavo Petro, on his end, has been repeatedly taunting the Trump administration as the two parties continue to exchange threats following the capture of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro.

During a public address during the weekend, Petro particularly took aim at Rubio, saying: "If you want to put me in prison, try if you can. Try to get me in an orange jumpsuit. The Colombian people will come out in my defense. These people won't kneel before you. No Colombian is guilty of what happened to your grandfather or your father in Cuba," he claimed.

Petro also posted on social media that he "deeply rejects" Trump's "lies" about him. "You don't threat a Latin American president who began with the armed fight and then fought for peace for the Colombian people."

In another passage of the post he said he "learned not to be a slave" and rejects his phrase "unilaterally claiming us as your domain." "We, the Latin American people, are republicans and independent, as well as revolutionary. Don't think Latin America is just a nest of criminals who poison your people. Respect us and read our history, I read yours to understand you. Don't see drug-traffickers where there are only genuine warriors of democracy and freedom," he added.

However, Trump escalated the matters further on Sunday night, saying he could be the next one to fall after Maduro.

Speaking to press aboard the Air Force One, Trump said the South American country is "run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the U.S., and he's not going to be doing it very long," adding that the country has "cocaine mills and factories." Asked if there will be a U.S. operation in Colombia, Trump replied: "Sounds good to me."

