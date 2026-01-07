Florida Senator Rick Scott said the capture of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela will herald broader change in the country and the broader region.

Speaking on Fox Business, Scott said the recent developments in Venezuela "will change Latin America." "This is the start of change in Venezuela. Then we're gonna fix Cuba, Nicaragua will get fixed, next year we'll get a new president in Colombia. Democracy is coming back to this hemisphere," he added.

President Donald Trump and other officials have also said the Havana regime will fall as a result of the developments in Venezuela.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that while he wouldn't anticipate decisions, "I don't think it's any mystery that we are not big fans of the Cuban regime, who, by the way, are the ones that were propping up Maduro."

Trump, on his end, said: "If I lived in Havana and I was in the government, I'd be concerned." "I think Cuba is going to be something we'll end up talking about, because Cuba is a failing nation right now, a very badly failing nation, and we want to help the people," he added.

The Havana regime is grappling with its worst economic crisis in the almost 70 years since the communist revolution, according to a new report.

"I, who was born there, I, who lives there, and I'll tell you: It's never been as bad as it is now, because many factors have come together," economist Omar Everleny Perez told The New York Times.

Moreover, a recent poll showed that over three in four Cubans intend to flee the country. The survey was conducted by the Social Rights Observatory during the summer and reported by the Wall Street Journal as part of a broader piece about the country's crumbling economy.

The same poll showed that seven in ten respondents go at least without a meal a day and nearly 90% live in extreme poverty. Moreover, for over 70% of Cubans their main concerns are the lack of food and constant blackouts.

Some 2.7 million people have already left Cuba since 2020, a quarter of the population. Hundreds of thousands have gone to the U.S., Havana-based demographer Juan Carlos Albizu-Campos told the outlet.

Originally published on Latin Times