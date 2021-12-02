Shawn Mendes 'It'll Be Okay' Song Arrives After Breaking Up With Cabello | Camila Still Supports Her Ex

Shawn Mendes announced his breakup with his recent partner, Camila Cabello. For their fans, this is certainly heartbreaking since both of them started their relationship as best friends, which is just like those you see in romantic movies.

However, on Nov. 17, the Canadian singer confirmed that they would finally end what they had.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," said the musician via BuzzFeeds News.

He added that they would continue their friendship. Mendes also thanked their fans for their support ever since he and Cabello started dating.

Shawn Mendes' 'It'll Be Okay' Song

Weeks after their breakup was confirmed, Shawn launched his new song titled "It'll Be Okay." This single started to stream on Dec. 1.

For those who already hear the song, you will listen to some lyrics that reflect Shawn's love for Camila even after they broke up.

"Are we gonna make it? Is this gonna hurt? We can try to sedate it, but that never works," sang Shawn in the opening verse of his new single.

On the other hand, Cabello also showed her support to her ex-partner. She even reposted the song on her Instagram story, which features a 13-seconds snippet of the single.

This just shows that their relationship, even if it is not romantic, is still there. As of the moment, there's no sign that the ex-couple could get back together. But, who knows. Love is an unexpected connection between people.

Shawn Mendes Reminisce His Time With Cabelo During Lockdown

The DailyMail UK recently reported that Shawn Mendes recalls their beautiful moment during the lockdown. He shared this after confirming their breakup.

He said that he remembers the special simplicity and beauty of their time together when they couldn't go out to the public because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Shawn added that he spent most of his time with Camila and her family in the beautiful Miami beach, saying that this moment was is very special for him.

The Canadian singer also shared that he often looks back to the photos of him and Cabello. He added that they were lucky to experience such a wonderful moment.

