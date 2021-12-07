Elon Musk Says Biden's Build Back Better Bill Should be Deleted! Here's Why Tesla CEO is Against It

Elon Musk said that the Biden Administration should not continue the new Build Back Better Act. As of the moment, this new bill is expected to enhance the rising EV industry in the United States by providing more tax credits to electric vehicle manufacturers.

However, the zero-emissions cars still need to be built under the union workers. Although the new BBB Act sounds like a great effort front the current American president, it seems like it still doesn't satisfy the boss of the top EV creator in the nation.

"We've spent so much money.. the federal budget deficit is insane. I would say... can the whole bill. Don't pass it, that's my recommendation," said Musk via The Verge's latest report.

Why Elon Musk Rejects Biden's Build Back Better Act?

According to CNBC's latest report, the billionaire shared his insights about the new Build Back Better infrastructure bill of the U.S. government through an interview.

Based on the statement he provided, he is actually concerned about the federal deficit that the government would spend on.

"Going back to the infrastructure bill, there's this idea that Tesla always gets subsidies, but it's important to note that the vehicle purchase tax credit that $7,500, Tesla stop getting that like 2 years ago," added the SpaceX CEO, as reported by Electrek.

Elon explained that all the sales that Tesla generated were achieved without the help of federal tax credit, saying that his EV company has manufactured around two-thirds of all the electric vehicles in the United States. You can view this link to see more details.

Other Reasons Why Elon Musk Wants to Trash BBB Act

Aside from making most of the electric cars in the United States, the Tesla CEO even mentioned the charging stations. He explained that when people are relying more on traditional gas stations, the U.S. government did not create a bill to provide tax credits.

Musk said that if gas stations doesn't need support back then, why should EV charging stations receive high tax credits.

