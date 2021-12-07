Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on Tuesday that the defendants on the January 6 Capitol Riot were treated "worse than terrorists" and that they experience abuse from the guards as they await their trial.

Representative Greene made his comments during an event she attended alongside other representatives, including Rep. Louis Gohmert from Texas, Rep. Paul Gosar from Arizona, and Rep. Matt Gaetz from Florida, The Daily Mail reported.

According to the Independent, the press conference or event on Tuesday was done to denounce the conditions in the District of Columbia jail, where 40 to 50 accused Capitol riot defendants were barred.

According to Representative Greene, the defendants on the January 6 Capitol riot were not able to meet their needs while being held inside the jail without bail as they await their trial.

"They [defendants] have been beaten by the guards. They are called White supremacists. They are denied religious services, haircuts, shaving, the ability to trim their fingernails," Greene underscored.

The representative added that the defendants were being "mistreated and abused" worse than how the terrorist at Gitmo in Guantanamo Bay was treated by the U.S. Military.

Aside from denouncing the alleged abuse, Marjorie Taylor Greene also challenged the House Select Committee that investigated the January 6 Capitol Riot to see that jail or facility for themselves, New York Post reported.

She then recounted their visit to a DC jail on November 4, to show their support to the Capitol riot defendants that were found by judges to be "too dangerous to release before trial."

Other Experiences of January 6 Defendants According to Marjorie Taylor Greene

Aside from raising the alleged abuse experienced by the January 6 defendants in the jail, the congresswoman also noted that the defendants were also "denied time" with their attorneys.

Furthermore, the defendants were also not allowed to see their families or have their families visit them in their cells.

"They [defendants] are denied bail and being held without bail. Many of these people have never been charged with a crime before. Some of them are veterans. And the treatment is unbelievable," the Georgia representative underscored.

Moreover, Greene also noted that defendants were being told to denounce former President Donald Trump and that they are told that their views "are the views of the cult members."

Greene also mentioned that there are instances where defendants who have celiac disease were forced to eat food with gluten, causing "illness and fasting." It can be recalled that in the previous month, Greene said in a podcast that an inmate was not able to get gluten-free food without paying an "extra fee."

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Attorneys Assigned to January 6 Capitol Riot Defendants

The Georgia representative also mentioned that the attorneys assigned to represent indigent Capitol riot defendants act out on "political bias."

Representative Greene noted that the public defenders agree to represent the defendants if they denounce their political vies, Ex-President Donald Trump, and watch videos and read books, which according to Greene was "critical race theory training."

"What's happening to these people being held in custody is wrong. It's unconstitutional. It's a violation of their rights," Marjorie Taylor Greene said.

