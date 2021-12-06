A top aide for former vice president Mike Pence, Marc Short, was reportedly working with the House Select committee investigating with January 6 Capitol Insurrection.

The news was confirmed by a source to CNN on Monday, saying that a "significant cooperation from Team Pence" was received by the House Select Committee "behind the scenes," The Daily Mail reported.

It is still unclear whether ex-Vice President Mike Pence gave his blessing to Short to cooperate with the panel investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

Top Mike Pence Aide Subpoenaed by House Select Committee

Marc Short was reportedly subpoenaed by the panel in the recent weeks, The Hill reported. According to previous reports, Marc Short and other aides for ex-Vice President Mike Pence could work with the panel voluntarily or if they were issued with a "friendly subpoena."

The Daily Mail pointed out that Marc Short saw several important events connected to the Capitol Riot, which the House Select Committee is investigating.

Short was reported to be with the former vice president n January 4 when Donald Trump allegedly tried to convince Pence to send electoral votes back to the states if the elections in some states were "contested."

Short was also alongside Mike Pence when the former vice president was rushed out of the Senate chambers during the Capitol riot as they moved to a safe location.

It can be recalled that rioters stormed the Capitol on January 6, with some of the demonstrators chanting "Hang Mike Pence" as they believed that the former vice president was unwilling to overturn Donald Trump's defeat in the previous presidential elections.

Aside from Marc Short, the House Select Committee was reportedly aiming to talk with Greg Jacob, Pence's former general counsel. Jacob was reported to also push back on Trump's plea, which the former vice president refused.

House Select Committee Postpones Depositions of Michael Flynn, Kayleigh McEnany, and Nicholas Luna

Meanwhile, the House Select Committee postponed the depositions of former White House employee Michael Flynn; former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany; and the then-personal assistant of former President Donald Trump, Nicholas Luna.

Despite the announcement of the postponement, it was still unclear why the House Select Committee pushed back on the schedule of their depositions.

McEnany was supposed to appear before the House Select Committee last Friday. It was not clear when she was scheduled to appear before the panel.

Meanwhile, Flynn and Luna were scheduled to appear on Monday.

According to the committee, McEnany made "multiple public statements" from the White House and other venues about the "purported fraud in the November 2020 elections, which was echoed by the rioters who attacked the Capitol on January 6.

It can be recalled that Flynn was reported to attend an oval meeting where participants talked about "seizing voting machines," while Luna was known to be present on the morning of January 6 in the Oval Office, when the former president made a phone call to Mike Pence pressuring him not to certify the results of the previous presidential elections.

