The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot in the Capitol subpoenaed four other high-profile Donald Trump supporters, including Roger Stone and Alex Jones, on Monday.

The committee is taking its focus on Stone, who is a long-time adviser of the former-President Trump, and Jones, a far-right radio host, and conspiracy theorist, NBC News reported.

According to Chairman Bennie Thompson, the House Select Committee is "seeking information" on the rallies and the marches that occurred in the Capitol, which escalated into violence that attacked the Capitol and "threatened" the democracy.

"We believe the witnesses we subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to cooperate fully with our effort to get the answers for the American people about the violence of January 6," Thompson added.

Thompson added that the House Select Committee needs to find out who paid for, organized, planned, and received funds related to the January 6 insurrection.

Alex Jones and Roger Stone Among Donald Trump Allies Subpoenaed

According to the January 6 committee on Monday, Stone was present in Washington, D.C. on January 5 and 6. Stone reportedly promoted his attendance in the protest, and he solicited support to pay for security through directing them to "stopthesetal.com."

The subpoena also noted that Stone stated that he was invited to lead a march to the Capitol from the Ellipse rally on January 6, but Stone was not able to do so.

However, Stone's security detail made it to the Capitol, with several of them involved in the attack. One of Stone's security personnel was reportedly indicted in the aftermath of the riot.

Meanwhile, Alex Jones was sought by the committee, accusing him of securing funds for the rally. The subpoena pointed out that the radio host introduced the rally organizers with Julie Fancelli, the heiress of the Publix supermarket chain, to help in providing financial help for the gathering in the Ellipse.

He also spoke to the January 5 rally organized by the Eighty Percent Coalition, which, according to the subpoena, was a request for former President Donald Trump.

Other individuals included in the subpoena were named Dustin Stockton, Jennifer Lawrence, and Taylor Budowich.

The House Select Committee said that Stockton was involved in organizing a series of rallies after the November elections.

The panel furthered that Lawrence was also involved in organizing the protests, including the one that happened in the Capitol.

Meanwhile, the committee noted that Budowich organized and advertised the campaign to encourage the public to attend the January 6 rally.

Roger Stone Responds to the House Select Committee Subpoena

On Monday, Stone commented on the subpoena slammed against him by the House Select Committee, calling their accusations "categorically false," Associated Press reported.

"I have said time and time that I had no advance knowledge of the events that took place at the Capitol on that day," Stone underscored. He added that after his counsel reviewed the requests, he will then determine how to proceed.

Stockton also responded to the subpoena, saying that he previously reached out to the House Select Committee to cooperate voluntarily.

Meanwhile, Lawrence also reacted to the allegations, highlighting that they were shocked about what happened on January 6.

"We need to get to the bottom of what really happened so we can move forwards as a country," Lawrence emphasized.

