The U.S. Appeals granted the request of former President Donald Trump on Thursday to halt the release of White House documents to the January 6 panel, as they temporarily blocked the National Archives the same day from doing so.

On Thursday, Trump requested a "brief" administrative injunction, marking their latest step to stop the National Archives from handing the documents over to the House Select Committee investing that January 6 Capitol riot, CNBC reported. It can be recalled that the National Archives was set to hand over the said documents, which includes telephone records and visitor logs, on Friday, Fox News reported.

The said documents were related to the "wide range of records" from Trump's reign in the White House, such as communications about strategies to reverse Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

U.S. Appeals Court Blocks Release of Trump Documents

The order issued by the Appeals Court revealed that the Records Administration was also affected by the said mandate.

"The National Archives and Records Administration and the Archivist be enjoined from releasing the records requested by the House Select Committee over which appellant asserts the executive privilege, pending further of this court," the Appeals Court said in their order.

Reports reveal that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District Court of Columbia Circuit granted the said order. Judges Patricia Millet, Robert Wilkins, and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued the said order, as they set arguments in the case on November 30.

Trump's lawyer, Jesse Binnall, said that the motion they submitted, which was favored by the Appeals Court, will not affect the arguments in their appeal, as it only seeks a "brief pause in the production."

Trump's attorneys also noted in their recent appeal that the "Court will consider novel and important constitutional impressions" such as separation of powers, executive privilege, and presidential records.

Meanwhile, the judges said on Thursday that the purpose of the administrative injunction they ordered is to safeguard the court's jurisdiction in addressing the "appellant's claims of executive privilege." They added that the order should not be "construed in any way as a ruling of merits."

Republican on House Select Committee Says Halting of Trump Documents 'Not a Setback'

As the U.S. Appeals Court issued an order to temporarily halt the release of the said documents, a Republican on the House Select Committee said that the recent ruling is not a "setback."

"I don't think it's a huge setback... I think we expected, frankly, that there would be a stay issued by the appeals court," Congressman Adam Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger also called Trump's effort to pause the turnover of the documents a "stall tactic."

Meanwhile, The Select Committee, which includes seven Democrats and two Republicans, pledged to proceed as quickly as possible with their investigation of the facts and causes of the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

