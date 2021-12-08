A U.S. boss or CEO of a mortgage website company known as "Better" apologized on Wednesday for firing 900 employees from his company over a Zoom conference meeting last week.

Identified as Vishal Garg, the chief executive officer relayed his apologies to his employees through a statement, Al Jazeera reported.

U.S. Boss Offers Apology After Firing People Over the Internet

In the statement, Garg addressed his employees as "team," as he conveyed his apologies over what happened in the previous week.

"Team, I want to apologize for the way I handled the layoffs last week... I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected and for their contributions to Better," Garg said.

The boss also said that the way he laid off his employees last week "embarrassed" the workers, claiming that what he did "made a difficult decision worse."

Garg also highlighted that he is "committed" to learning from what happened and will strive to be the leader his employees aspire him to be.

Garg also expressed his gratitude to the employees he abruptly laid off last week for what they accomplished for the customers that they serve.

The U.S. boss concluded his statement by urging his employees to take part in their upcoming "All Hands meeting," where they will discuss what their company, Better, expects this upcoming year.

Better Boss Fires 900 Employees Over Zoom

It can be recalled that last week, Garg was placed under fire after a video of him mass firing his employees surfaced on social media, The Straits Times reported.

.@betterdotcom’s CEO @vishalgarg_ lays off ~900 employees right before the holidays and ahead of the company’s public market debut.



The firm also got a $750 million cash infusion from its backers THIS WEEK, which include @SoftBank. pic.twitter.com/F8EfSkCRF6 — Bucky with the Good Arm (@benjancewicz) December 3, 2021

"I come to you with not great news," Vishal Garg said on the video call over Zoom that occurred on Wednesday.

The CEO then said that the employees on his Zoom call were part of the "unlucky group" that will be laid off, adding that their employment with Better was terminated "effective immediately."

The 45-year-old CEO also explained that the termination was due to the change in the market, adding that they have to ride with it for their company to survive.

"Ultimately, it was my decision and I want you to hear it from me," Garg said. The CEO also revealed in the Zoom call that it was his second time in his career that he will fire hundreds of his employees, explaining that he does not want to do it.

"The last time I did it, I cried. This time, I hope to be stronger," Garg pointed out.

According to reports, the company laid off at least nine percent of its employees after the Zoom call. Furthermore, Better reportedly received a $750 million cash infusion from their investors last week, making the company value around $7 billion.

