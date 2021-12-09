The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to revoke President Joe Biden's vaccine and testing mandate aimed at private-sector employers.

According to ABC News, two Democrats reportedly crossed party lines and voted with the Republicans present to repeal the mandate by a 52-48 vote.

READ NEXT: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Says He Will Not Allow 'Fauci-ism' in Their State; Promises No Lockdowns Despite Omicron's Emergence

2 Democrats Voted in Favor to Repeal President Joe Biden's Vaccine Mandate

The two Democrats who voted "yes" were senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana.

"I'm not crazy about mandates," Tester said before he voted, adding that Biden's vaccine mandate was a "burdensome" regulation.

Manchin has yet to provide a statement for his recent. But the senator said last week that he would "strongly support" a bill that will overturn the federal government's vaccine mandate for private businesses.

"I have long said we should incentivize, not penalize, private employers whose responsibility it is to protect their employees from COVID-19," Manchin noted in a statement.

Republicans brought up to revoke Biden's vaccine mandate through a vote using a procedural tool known as Congressional Review Act. The said procedure allows Congress to overturn the rules, which federal agencies created.

Furthermore, this procedure only requires 51 votes to pass the Senate. Senator Mike Braun of Indiana introduced the resolution.

Braun celebrated the bipartisan vote Wednesday evening, saying it was a crystal clear message to the White House to "back off" and "stop this crazy federal overreach immediately."

Braun earlier argued that Joe Biden had no authority to impose the requirements. Aside from the senators who voted to repeal the vaccine mandate, other entities also sounded their opposition.

CNBC reported that more than two dozen lawsuits were filed in federal courts across the country, challenging Biden's vaccine mandate.

The American Trucking Association, National Retail Federation, and National Federation of Independent Business were among those who wanted the requirements overturned.

President Joe Biden Asked to 'Veto' the Senate Decision to Repeal Vaccine Mandate

On Tuesday, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said it would strongly encourage Joe Biden to veto the Senate legislation if it passes.

The OMB noted that it makes "no sense" for Congress to reverse the vaccine mandate since it was for the protection of the workforce.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the president would certainly veto the legislation once it comes to his desk.

"If it [Senate resolution] comes to the president's desk, he will veto it," Psaki noted.

In a joint statement last month, dozens of groups representing health care professionals asked the business community to implement Biden's vaccine mandate.

Under Joe Biden's vaccine mandate, businesses with 100 or more employees are required to make sure their personnel was vaccinated by January 4 or have them tested weekly and wear face masks in the workplace.

The Department of Labor's Division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued the requirements under an emergency authority established by Congress.

READ MORE: Los Angeles Firefighter Drops His Pants, Wipes Butt With Vaccine Mandate Letter in Protest of City's Vaccination Order

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Senate Passes Resolution To Repeal Biden's Private Sector Vaccine Mandate - From NBC News