The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it aims to spend billions to make federal vehicles electric, upgrade federal buildings, and change how the government buys electricity.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order that will cut the government's carbon emissions by 65 percent by the end of the decade. The goal is to put the federal government on a path to "net zero emissions by 2050."

On this latest news, Brooke Harper, 350 U.S. Campaign Manager said:

"We recognize and appreciate President Biden's effort; it is imperative that the federal government set an example for a clean energy future and transitioning federal vehicles, buildings, and energy sources is an important step. However, we need to see consistency in Biden's climate efforts on all fronts if he is to be a 'Climate President.' Biden cannot make an announcement like this and also reopen oil and gas leasing, nor approve more oil and gas permits on federal lands. That's taking one step forward and two steps back.

"Biden also has the opportunity to nominate climate champions to the U.S. Federal Reserve, a body that helps steer the economy and can do so by moving away from high-risk fossil fuel investments. President Biden must steer the U.S. government and financial institutions away from fossil fuels altogether; this is the ultimate step towards a livable and just future."

350.org is an international environmental group addressing the climate crisis.

