Gabby Petito's dad, Joe Petito, has joined in the efforts to find a New York mother-of-five who went missing weeks ago.

Joe recently shared the information about the missing mom on his Twitter page, hoping to drum up more awareness on the case.

Petito's dad asked the public to help find Melissa Molinari, who was last seen on November 21 when she left her vehicle at her home in Lolly Lane, Centereach.

"Please help find #MelissaMolinari. Last seen 11/21/2021 at 45 Lilly Ln Centereach, NY. Please help bring her home safe," Joe wrote.

#twitter, you are all amazing. Thank you for all you do to help. Please help find #MelissaMolinari. Last seen 11/21/2021 at 45 Lilly Ln Centereach, NY. Please help bring her home safe. #MissingPerson #TogetherWeCan #gabbypetito #everybithelps pic.twitter.com/pBuL7KjsMS — joseph petito (@josephpetito) December 5, 2021

According to Crime Online, Molinari is described as a 38-year-old white female who stands 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and red hair and has no known medical issues.

Authorities declined to comment if Molinari's disappearance was suspicious. But they noted that "the circumstances are under investigation." A friend of Molinari reported her missing.

Gabby Petito's Dad Sends Messages to Artists Urging Them to Post Info About Missing Persons

Gabby Petito's father was not only reposting information about missing persons on his Twitter page. But he also started tweeting directly at celebrities and influencers to help out.

Some of the notable artists he messaged on Twitter this week were Kelley Clarkson, Ludacris, and Jordana Brewster.

"Sorry to bother you, If you can find the time, I know you have a lot going on. But if you can post about a missing person at least once a month, maybe inspiring others to do the same in the process would be huge," Joe Petito wrote to Kelly Clarkson.

Sorry to bother you, If you can find the time, I know you have a lot going on. But if you can post about a missing person at least once a month, maybe inspire others to do the same in the process would be huge. It could help save a life. I understand if you can’t. Thank you — joseph petito (@josephpetito) December 8, 2021

"I know you do a lot for communities. If possible, if you get a chance. Please post a missing person flyer to help bring someone home safe. Maybe inspire others with large platforms to do the same at least once a month," Petito's dad told Ludacris.

I know you do a lot for communities. If possible, if you get a chance. Please post a missing person flyer to help bring someone home safe. Maybe inspire others with large platforms to do the same at least once a month. I hope all is well. Thank you again for all you do. — joseph petito (@josephpetito) December 7, 2021

He also sent almost a similar message to Jordana Brewster. Joe Petito was not the only one in Gabby Petito's family, who tried to help in finding missing persons. Last week, Petito's mom, Nichole Schmidt launched a new Twitter page named "Gabby - Find the Missing," with the primary purpose of helping find other missing people.

The Petito family also launched the Gabby Petito Foundation in late September, shortly after federal officials confirmed the death of Brian Laundrie's fiancee.

The family formed the foundation to address the needs of organizations that support locating missing persons. The foundation also aims to provide aid to organizations that assist victims of domestic violence through education, awareness, and prevention strategies.

Petito's mom earlier said, "the foundation is a way of us grieving."

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's Death

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when Petito stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home alone on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

On September 19, Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

After a month-long manhunt, the North Port police and the FBI agents found Laundrie's remains in a swampy area of Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20.

The partial skeletal remains were confirmed to belong to him after a review of dental records. According to the autopsy report, Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

Brian Laundrie was never charged in connection with Gabby Petito's murder. But an arrest warrant was issued for him for allegedly using his fiancee's debit card after her death.

