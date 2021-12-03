The attorney for Brian Laundrie's family has denied the report that the parents of Gabby Petito's fiance were selling their Florida home.

Lawyer Steven Bertolino told The Sun that the "for sale" sign that appeared in the front yard of the Laundrie house in North Port, Florida was put up as a "hoax."

Bertolino said the photo that showed the sign outside the Laundrie home was either "photoshopped" or someone placed it there.

"It's untrue. The sign is a hoax... It was either photoshop or someone put the sign, took the picture, and then took the sign down. We don't know nor do we care," the lawyer noted.

Brian Laundrie's Parents Are Reportedly Selling Their Florida Home

On Tuesday, the New York Post reported that Brian Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta, put up the "for sale" sign in the front yard of their house in North Port.

The Laundrie home had previously been swarmed with people, especially reporters, after Laundrie returned from a road trip without his fiancee, Gabby Petito.

The report said the value of the Laundrie home, which sits on a 10,000 square foot lot, is estimated to be around $210,000 to $340,000.

The New York Post noted that the Laundries also use their house as their juicing business headquarters. The elder Laundries reportedly moved to Florida sometime in 2017.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito, who both grew up in Long Island, New York, moved into his parents' home in 2019.

Can Brian Laundrie's Parents Be Charged With Any Crime in Gabby Petito's Case?

Many people have recently raised questions on whether Brian Laundrie's parents could be charged with any crime in Gabby Petito's case.

Some legal experts noted that it was still possible that other individuals could be charged even though Laundrie was the lone suspect in Petito's death.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer believes that Chris and Roberta Laundrie could still face charges. Coffindaffer earlier told News Nation that the elder Laundries have "possible culpability under 18 U.S.C. 3," which was accessory after the fact.

"And possibly 18 U.S.C. 1519, which is obstruction in terms of if they tampered with any evidence after that crime was committed," she noted.

Larry Koblinsky, a forensic scientist, echoed Coffindaffer's arguments. He told News Nation that members of Laundrie's family could find themselves in legal trouble if they assist or help Laundrie escape.

Koblinsky cited the likelihood that Laundrie "didn't do this alone" and may have had assistance.

"Whoever did help him can be penalized, can suffer legal consequences for aiding and abetting his escape," he said.

But Bertolino has dismissed any speculation that the elder Laundries were involved in any kind of cover-ups or had any connection with the two's disappearance and death.

He earlier told Insider that he has "no reason to believe" any charges would be filed against Laundrie's parents with respect to "this case."

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home alone on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

After a month-long manhunt, the North Port police and the FBI agents found Laundrie's remains in a swampy area of Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20.

The partial skeletal remains were confirmed to belong to him after a review of dental records. According to the autopsy report, Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

Brian Laundrie was never charged in connection with Gabby Petito's murder. But an arrest warrant was issued for him for allegedly using his fiancee's debit card after her death.

