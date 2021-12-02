Gabby Petito's family has launched a new Twitter page with the primary purpose of helping find other missing people.

The page, named "Gabby - Find the Missing," aims to spread awareness for various missing persons by using the power of social media, Fox 5 reported.

Petito's stepfather Jim Schmidt announced the revamped page in a tweet Monday night.

"We have converted our original #findgabby page on FB into a missing persons page. We are expanding it to Twitter and Instagram too. A work in progress, but we are committed to help find the missing," Schmidt noted, as he retweeted his wife Nichole Schmidt's announcement about their family's new Twitter page.

We have converted our original #findgabby page on FB into a missing persons page. We are expanding it to Twitter and Instagram too. A work in progress, but we are committed to help find the missing. @gabbyfind https://t.co/b9thEJ947Z — Jim Schmidt (@Jim_Schmidt416) December 2, 2021

The family's first post on the new Twitter account was about Lateche Norris, who vanished about three weeks ago. The tweet asked the public to help find Norris, a 20-year-old woman from Indiana who reportedly disappeared after fighting with her boyfriend in San Diego, California.

Please Help Find Lateche Norris. She was last seen on 11/5/21 in San Diego, Ca. pic.twitter.com/kyv0pcL14C — Gabby - Find the Missing (@GabbyFind) December 1, 2021

READ NEXT: Brian Laundrie's Parents Are Selling Their Florida Home Days After It Was Revealed He Shot Himself in the Head

The Gabby Petito Foundation

The Gabby Petito Foundation was launched in late September, shortly after federal officials confirmed the death of Brian Laundrie's fiancee.

Petito's family formed the foundation to address the needs of organizations that support locating missing persons. The foundation also aims to provide aid to organizations that assist victims of domestic violence through education, awareness, and prevention strategies.

Petito's mom earlier said, "the foundation is a way of us grieving."

"For me, it means preventing this from happening to someone else... That's what we're trying to do here. And that's justice, for me, it's helping others," Nichole Schmidt noted.

In an interview with WFLA Now last month, members of Petito's family said helping others, especially the victims of domestic violence, and making the world a better place can be seen as a form of justice for the death of the YouTuber.

Petito's mom noted that even though she can't do it, she will try "saving the world" because "that's Gabby's legacy." Nichole Schmidt added that justice for her was "helping others."

Petito's stepmom, Tara Petito, echoed what Nichole Schmidt said, noting that saving even a single person "would be justice."

"Just going forward, that's really what we would like to do. To save... or help her story get there so people know that we care," Tara noted.

Petito's father, Joe Petito, said the family tried to stay focused and put their energy toward the foundation they put up in honor of their late daughter.

"It's hard. We're still grieving and it's going to be a process for a long time... I think starting the foundation is a way of us grieving and getting through this," he noted.

Deaths of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home alone on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

On September 19, Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

After a month-long manhunt, the North Port police and the FBI agents found Laundrie's remains in a swampy area of Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20.

The partial skeletal remains were confirmed to belong to him after a review of dental records. According to the autopsy report, Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

Brian Laundrie was never charged in connection with Gabby Petito's murder. But an arrest warrant was issued for him for allegedly using his fiancee's debit card after her death.

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie Allegedly Seen 'Alive' in Texas After He Underwent Surgery to Remove Part of His Jaw Bone

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Gabby Petito's Family Starts Foundation To Help Domestic Violence Victims - From NBC News