The Department of Homeland and Security (DHS) on Thursday sought the help of the Americans, as the agency asked for suggestions on how to prevent separating migrant families from the borders.

The move from the DHS came in the light of a Trump-era policy "Remain in Mexico" or Migrant Protection Protocol's (MPP) reinstatement in the U.S.-Mexico border, New York Post reported.

DHS Asks for Americans' Help in Suggesting Ways to Deter Migrant Family Separations

The DHS said that suggestions or comments from the Americans will be accepted until January 10.

The department also pointed out in a statement that the feedback from the Americans will be used to develop recommendations to President Joe Biden. The said recommendations will focus on how to avoid inhibiting the Federal Government from enforcing the "cruel and inhumane" practice of separating migrant families in the future.

"It is unconscionable to separate children from their parents as a means to deter migration... I have met with separated families and heard firsthand of the immense trauma they have suffered," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

The DHS secretary added that their agency has the role to "reunite separated families" and make sure that the cruel practice of separating them from each other never happens again.

This move of the DHS came days after the department identified more than 280 children separated from their migrant families are now under the process of reunification, Axios reported.

The said children to be reunited with their migrant families were reportedly from Honduras, El Salvador, Venezuela, Brazil, and Guatemala.

A DHS spokesperson revealed that as of Monday, the family reunification task force reunited at least 63 families, bringing the total of reunited children to 2,234. The other 2,171 was reported to be reunited through non-government organizations.

First 2 Migrants Sent Back to Mexico Over Reinstated Trump-Era Policy

As the "Remain in Mexico" policy was reinstated in the U.S. borders, the United States sent at least two migrants back to Mexico on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported.

The two men were transported at a border crossing in Ciudad Juarez, an area opposite of El Paso, Texas.

CBP told us the 2 adult men returned to Cd. Juárez at 9:20am today, the first people subjected to Remain in Mexico/MPP 2.0, would be the only MPP returns today. CBP escorted them to the MX boundary line at the center of the bridge, where Mexican immigration and military met them. https://t.co/FVdkumOLza pic.twitter.com/oDEyc0aU2x — Julia Neusner (@JuliaNeusner) December 8, 2021

Refugee Attorney Julia Neusner said that the two men were escorted by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to the boundary line of Mexico at the center of the bridge. Neusner added that authorities from the immigration of Mexico and military met the two migrants.

One of the migrants sent back to Mexico was identified as Enrique Manzanares from Nicaragua. Manzanares said that he felt a little sad about what happened, but he still thanks God for he is alive.

The MPP, also known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy, requires the asylum seekers attempting to enter the United States through the southern border to wait in Mexico until their cases are heard. President Joe Biden attempted several times to suspend the said Trump-era policy since he took office in January.

